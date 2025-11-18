Beijing and Hong Kong Join Forces to Open a New Chapter – Chaoyang District Deepens Bilateral Cooperation with RMB 19.5 Billion in Signed Projects

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2025 – On November 12, 2025, the thematic investment promotion event “Synergy Between Beijing and Hong Kong, Connecting the World – Towards a Brighter Future with Chaoyang” was successfully held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Jointly hosted by the Chaoyang District People’s Government and the Beijing Investment Promotion Service Center, and organized by the Chaoyang District Investment Promotion Service Center of Beijing Municipality, the event featured six key segments, including keynote presentations, enterprise case sharing, and roundtable discussions.

The initiative served as a high-efficiency platform to foster deep integration across innovation, industry, capital, and talent networks between Beijing and Hong Kong, advancing strategic cooperation between the two regions.

Chaoyang District continues to strengthen cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong, with a strategic focus on key areas of collaboration and industrial development priorities. A series of major investment and strategic partnership projects were signed, covering critical sectors such as business services, finance, technology, and culture and tourism. The total value of the signed agreements reached approximately RMB 19.5 billion, with notable achievements across all sectors.

1. Synergistic Collaboration, Multi-Sector Highlights



From fintech to cultural and creative consumer products, a diverse range of projects converged at the event. The cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong is advancing in parallel across multiple sectors, forming a new ecosystem for coordinated industrial development.

Investing in Beijing: Diverse Sectors Flourish, Driving Industrial Upgrades

In the business sector, China Resources MixC is launching Beijing’s first TOD (Transit-Oriented Development) integrated project under the city’s innovative “pre-sale of land-use rights” model. This high-end commercial complex will accelerate the transformation of the area into a transit-centered urban hub.

In finance and pharmaceuticals, both CITIC Prudential Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and Sanofi (China) Investment Co., Ltd. have increased their capital investment, further supporting innovation in the real economy and the biomedical sector.

Bank of East Asia will establish Yiya (Beijing) Commercial Management Co., Ltd. in Chaoyang District to oversee its commercial real estate operations and business consulting services in Beijing. This marks the bank’s strategic move to deepen cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong and expand its presence in the capital market.

Jingling Quantum AI (Beijing) Co., Ltd. will set up operations in Chaoyang to build the nation’s first AI industry cluster centered around “AI health consumption agents.”

Shoucheng Smart Control Holdings has launched a new Embodied Intelligence Industry Investment Fund in Chaoyang District. Leveraging a “Industry + Park + Fund” model, the initiative aims to establish a complete ecosystem from R&D to application, injecting strong capital momentum and expanding the space for new-quality productive forces.

Investing in Hong Kong: Complementary Strengths, Coordinated Development

Qimengdao Group and Hong Kong’s Bauhinia Magazine have entered a cultural collaboration focused on creative toy IP development. By combining Beijing’s cultural innovation strengths with Hong Kong’s international reach, they will jointly design and launch a limited-edition panda character—”Golden Bauhinia: Rising High”—exclusively for the Hong Kong market. The product will be sold at nearly 50 locations across the city, promoting integrated development of the cultural industries in both regions.

Strategic Cooperation: Cross-Sector Partnerships to Explore Innovative Pathways



In the culture and tourism sector, China Tourism Group, Maoyan Entertainment, and Genki Forest have joined forces to integrate tourism assets, film and entertainment IP, and brand marketing resources. Together, they aim to develop an innovative business model combining “culture (film, performances) + tourism + consumption + sports,” with Chaoyang as the hub for resource integration and distinctive product development, thereby boosting urban consumer vitality.

In the business services sector, BlueFocus Data Technology Group (Beijing) signed a memorandum of understanding with Invest Hong Kong. The two parties will collaborate on tech-driven marketing innovation and leverage Hong Kong’s role as a base for Chinese enterprises going global. The partnership aims to enhance international expansion and elevate their global business to a new level.

2. A Strategic Hub Empowering Two-Way Development



As a vital bridge and key link in economic and trade cooperation between Beijing and Hong Kong, Chaoyang District continues to take an open approach to building platforms for bilateral exchange and collaboration. With its favorable business environment, comprehensive support services, and abundant resource advantages, Chaoyang has become one of the top choices for foreign investment entering China and for Hong Kong-funded enterprises expanding northward.

Strong Foundation for Collaboration



Chaoyang and Hong Kong share highly complementary roles and industrial orientations—Hong Kong is a global center for finance, trade, and professional services, while Chaoyang serves as Beijing’s economic powerhouse, a key international consumption zone, and China’s leading district for international engagement. To date, nearly 4,000 Hong Kong-invested enterprises have established a solid presence in Chaoyang, with total accumulated investment exceeding USD 135 billion.

Robust Capacity for Support



Economic Scale: Chaoyang contributes around 20% of Beijing’s GDP and fiscal revenue, and hosts over 373,000 market entities.

Openness to the World: Nearly 100% of all foreign embassies in China, 80% of international organizations and chambers of commerce, and 70% of regional headquarters of multinational companies are located in the district.

Technological Innovation: Chaoyang is home to nearly 3,700 high-tech enterprises, over 1,200 specialized and innovative SMEs (“little giants”), 82 national-level “little giant” firms, and 25 unicorn companies.

Consumer Vitality: The district leads the city in consumption, with nearly half of Beijing’s high-end commercial zones and first-store openings.

Institutional Innovation: Chaoyang has pioneered 87 reform initiatives under the “Two Zones” (pilot free trade zone and service sector opening-up zone), 15 of which have been replicated nationally, with 109 landmark pilot projects already launched.

Business Services: The district has introduced innovative measures such as “one license, multiple addresses,” fully digital business registration, and online registration services for Hong Kong non-natural person investors. It also pioneered “service packages” and “dedicated service managers” for enterprise support.

Business Environment: Chaoyang has established eight tailored policy packages covering business, finance, and youth innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as four sector-specific policies in areas like Internet 3.0 and AI. More than RMB 1.5 billion in annual funding supports these efforts. Chaoyang has ranked first in Beijing’s business environment assessment for five consecutive years. Its CBD ranks first in China, second in Asia, and seventh globally in attractiveness index.

With openness driving cooperation and innovation powering the future, Chaoyang District will continue to enhance its business environment and fully leverage its role as a strategic bridge. It will promote integrated development between Beijing and Hong Kong across finance, technology, and culture and tourism. Chaoyang warmly invites global enterprises and talent to seize new opportunities and build a shared, prosperous future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.