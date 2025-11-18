Call for Entries Issued for 13th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

New Awards Categories for AI Innovation and Podcasts

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Stevie® Awards are now accepting nominations for the 2026 (13th annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards , the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.

The early-bird entry deadline is 20 November 2025, the final entry deadline is 17 December, but late entries will be accepted through 15 January 2026 with the payment of a late fee. Entry details are available at https://asia.stevieawards.com/ .

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are open to all organizations and individuals in the 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region: large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private.

The Stevie Awards have released a new website and entry system for the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. The system now offers a single sign-on for all nine Stevie Awards competitions, and the option to submit nominations in any of more than 30 languages. (The system will automatically translate nominations to English for the judges.)

The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries will be accepted in the following category groups:

Achievement Awards

AI Innovation Awards

Company/Organization Awards

Corporate Communications & Public Relations Awards

Customer Service Awards

Human Resources Awards

Individual Professional Awards

Management Awards

Marketing Awards

New Product & Product Management Awards

Podcast Awards

Publications Awards

Social Media Awards

Technology Awards

Thought Leadership Awards

Video Awards

Website Awards and App Awards

…and more

There are many new categories for 2026 including:

AI Innovation Categories

R01. AI Innovator of the Year

R02. AI Leader of the Year

R03. AI Rising Star of the Year

R04. Women in AI Leadership

R05. Award for Excellence in Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

R06. Award for Excellence in Innovation in AI Products & Services

R07. Award for Excellence in Innovation in AI Strategy & Implementation

Podcast Categories

M01. Arts & Culture

M02. Business

M03. Creativity & Marketing

M04. Health, Wellness & Lifestyle

M05. Interview/Talk Show

M06. Lifestyle

M07. News & Politics

M08. Public Service & Activism

M09. Science & Education

M10. Technology

Asia-Pacific Stevie Award winners will be notified on 11 February. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during an awards banquet in April 2026.

Juries featuring more than 150 professionals throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.

Stevie Award winners in the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards included Athena, Ayala Corporation, AstraZeneca Philippines, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company Limited, Brian Bell Trade Electrical, Cable & Wireless (Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore), Cathay Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., DHL Express International (Thailand) Limited, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Globe Telecom, Inc., Healthcare Innovated, HP Greater Asia, IBM Singapore, KB-RA IT Impianku, KIT Global, MSquare Technology (Shanghai, China), Ooredoo Maldives, PLDT and Smart, PT Pertamina (Persero), RESINC Solar, Singtel, Tata Consultancy Services, The Equine Practice Company, and Yell Worldwide.

The Stevie Award is among the world’s most coveted prizes. The name Stevie is taken from the name Stephen, which is derived from the Greek for “crowned.”

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://www.StevieAwards.com.

