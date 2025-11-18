FXTRADING.com Launches In-House Built Website and Integrated Trading Portal to Redefine the Client Experience

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FXTRADING.com, a global multi-asset broker, has unveiled its newly built corporate website and integrated trading portal, both developed entirely by its in-house technology team. The launch marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to combine innovation, transparency, and performance within one seamless digital ecosystem.



FXTRADING.com unveils a new look and next-generation client platform.

A New Era of In-House Innovation

The redesigned, mobile-first website delivers a faster, more intuitive experience, giving traders real-time access to products, insights, and market education. By building the site internally, FXTRADING.com ensures end-to-end control over innovation, data security, and user experience, eliminating dependency on third-party systems and enabling quicker adaptation to client needs.

A Connected Trading Ecosystem

At the heart of the launch is FXTRADING.com’s proprietary All-in-One Trading Portal, a central hub that connects every part of the trading journey. The system integrates all major functions within one secure environment:

Social Trading Platform: Built in-house, this feature allows clients to follow and copy top-performing strategies, encouraging collaboration and shared learning among traders.

Built in-house, this feature allows clients to follow and copy top-performing strategies, encouraging collaboration and shared learning among traders. Funds Management System: A transparent, internally developed module that enables investors to allocate and monitor funds efficiently while maintaining full visibility of performance.

A transparent, internally developed module that enables investors to allocate and monitor funds efficiently while maintaining full visibility of performance. WebTrader and Mobile App: FXTRADING.com’s own trading platforms provide fast, stable, and download-free trading across all devices, designed for both retail and professional clients.

FXTRADING.com’s own trading platforms provide fast, stable, and download-free trading across all devices, designed for both retail and professional clients. Enhanced Security Protections: The portal incorporates multi-layer encryption, two-factor authentication, and device management to ensure the highest level of account and data safety.

Built Around Client Success

Complementing the new portal are several key upgrades designed to enhance user value and scalability:

AI-Integrated Service Hub that delivers intelligent support and real-time guidance.

that delivers intelligent support and real-time guidance. Advanced Partner Portal and Loyalty Program offering automated rewards and transparent rebates.

offering automated rewards and transparent rebates. Advanced Banking and Payment Solutions providing faster, more secure deposits, withdrawals, and fund transfers.

A Platform Engineered for the Future

“Our technology team has built this entire ecosystem from the ground up,” said the FXTRADING.com leadership. “Owning our technology stack means we can innovate faster, protect our clients better, and deliver a superior trading experience globally.”

About FXTRADING.com

Founded in 2014, FXTRADING.com is a globally regulated broker offering access to more than 500 financial instruments including Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, and more. The company combines institutional-grade infrastructure with proprietary technology to empower traders worldwide.

Experience the new FXTRADING.com platform today on web and mobile app.