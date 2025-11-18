Novo Holdings Invests in Blue Planet to Advance Circular Waste Solutions in Asia

Investment reinforces Novo Holdings’ Planetary Health strategy to scale technologies

that enable a cleaner, more resource-efficient planet

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Novo Holdings, a leading global life sciences and sustainability investor, today announced the completion of its investment in Blue Planet, a fast-growing integrated waste management platform with operations across India, Southeast Asia, and New Zealand. The investment aligns with Novo Holdings’ Planetary Health strategy to back scalable businesses that address urgent environmental challenges and enable a circular economy.

Building a Circular Waste Platform Across Asia

Blue Planet specialises in waste valorisation, transforming municipal, commercial, industrial, and electronic waste into high-value materials and energy resources. Through its portfolio of companies, including Zigma in India, Wah & Hua in Singapore, and Smart Environmental in New Zealand, the company delivers end-to-end waste solutions spanning landfill reclamation, recycling, biofuels, and e-waste processing.

Blue Planet will use the new investment from Novo Holdings to drive business growth, strengthen synergies across its operations, and expand its leadership in sustainable waste management. The company aims to accelerate the deployment of innovative recycling, energy recovery, and carbon credit initiatives, while deepening its operational presence in high-growth markets across Asia.

Deepa Hingorani, Partner and Head of Asia, Planetary Health Investments, Novo Holdings, said:

“The growing pace of urbanisation is creating a pressing need for fit-for-purpose solutions to sustainably manage different types of waste, from household and commercial to electronic. Blue Planet exemplifies our focus on knowledge-driven solutions that promote resource efficiency and circularity. As a leading platform in this space, it applies deep technical know-how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and unlock economic value from waste. We are impressed by the founders’ vision and the management team’s execution, and look forward to combining our expertise and networks to help make Blue Planet a best-in-class platform.”

Madhujeet Chimni, Founder & Chairman, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Novo Holdings as a strategic investor. Their deep expertise in sustainability, long-term investment philosophy, and global network make them an ideal partner as we enter our next phase of growth. Together, we aim to advance waste valorisation technologies and build a truly circular business that delivers value to communities and the environment.”

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet is an integrated waste management platform committed to extracting higher value from waste through circular and technology-enabled solutions. The company operates across Southeast Asia, India, UK and New Zealand, with diversified activities spanning landfill reclamation, hazardous and e-waste recycling, biogas production, and energy recovery. Blue Planet’s mission is to reduce the environmental footprint of waste by creating scalable, sustainable waste-to-resource ecosystems.

www.blueplanet.asia

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Wholly owned by the Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S (formerly Novozymes A/S) and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Asia, Planetary Health, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life sciences companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2024, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 142 billion.

www.novoholdings.dk