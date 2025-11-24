Five Vientiane BRT Accidents in November Trigger Social Media Backlash

Vientiane recorded five traffic accidents on the newly designated Bus Rapid Transit lanes in November, just weeks after the city launched a two-month free trial of the system. The incidents have fueled public concern about safety and weak enforcement.

Two accidents occurred on 23 November. In the morning, a BRT bus collided with a motorbike at the BRT station in Phonsaath village, Xaysettha district, injuring the woman riding it and damaging the bus. That afternoon, a car crashed into a motorbike inside a BRT station.

Another accident took place on 10 November in Phakhao village, Xaythany district, when a motorbike collided with a car, damaging the vehicle and leaving one person injured.

On 8 November, two separate accidents occurred at the same BRT station, one in the lanes and one nearby, damaging three cars and a motorbike.

To improve safety, authorities set operating hours for the lanes from 7 am to 7 pm on weekdays and banned private vehicles from entering or parking there during those hours, with fines for violators.

Social Media Outcry Over Design Flaws, Weak Enforcement

A string of crashes involving motorcycles, cars and BRT buses has triggered fresh criticism of the system’s design and the public’s poor understanding of its rules.

Residents quickly vented their frustration on Facebook, urging authorities to tighten enforcement following the official rollout.

“The police should set an example and strictly fine those who don’t follow the rules,” one user wrote.

Others questioned whether the project has created more trouble than benefit. “The road is already narrow, and now it’s even worse,” one commenter said.

Another added, “Who thought putting BRT lanes in the middle of the road made sense? It’s ridiculous.”

Launched in 2018 by the Department of Public Works and Transport, the BRT project is funded by international partners such as the Asian Development Bank, with the Lao government contributing to the total USD 99.7 million investment.

The system was created to modernize Vientiane’s transport network by easing congestion, improving safety, and cutting air pollution.

Its broader goal is to shift residents away from private vehicles by offering a more reliable, accessible and safer public transit option while encouraging a more walkable and bike-friendly city.