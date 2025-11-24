UFI Celebrates Centennial at 92nd Global Congress in Hong Kong – Where the Future of Exhibitions is Shaped

Exhibition industry converges to explore how to leverage Hong Kong’s super-connector role between the world & the Greater Bay Area, world-class venues and diverse cultural experiences to achieve more for trade shows and visitors



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 November 2025 – The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has cemented Hong Kong’s position as an exhibition and conference hub in Asia as the host city of the landmark 92nd UFI Global Congress. Staged at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) on 19–22 November 2025 under the theme “Shaping the Future”, the Congress in UFI’s centenary brought together hundreds of global industry leaders to reflect, connect and shape the future of the global exhibition industry, capturing Hong Kong’s strengths as the trade fair capital of Asia and the World’s Meeting Place delivering world-class infrastructure, seamless Greater Bay Area (GBA) integration and innovative event solutions.

HKTB Chairman Peter Lam remarked, “We are thrilled that the UFI Global Congress has returned to Hong Kong after 25 years to celebrate UFI’s centenary. This year’s Congress holds special significance; it is both an honour and a testament to our city’s enduring position as the “World’s Meeting Place”. Combined with business-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure, professional services and unique GBA opportunity, Hong Kong continues to attract international business events across the region. Moreover, Hong Kong goes beyond being just a business hub – the city boasts a year-round calendar of world-class mega events, enlivening it with delightful activities, exclusive festive attractions and irresistible experiences. I invite global industry leaders to explore beyond the conference halls and immerse themselves in Hong Kong.”

Hong Kong – A Destination of Choice to Unleash Growth Potential for the Exhibition Sector

As a key economic pillar, the global exhibition industry produced US$95 billion in direct GDP and contributed US$162 billion in direct spending in 2024, according to UFI, the global association of the exhibition industry. In 2024, Hong Kong’s flagship venues – Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and AWE – hosted more than 350 exhibitions with 9.17 million participants. This year, the city sees a strong momentum in trade exhibitions, with 10 new exhibitions staged in Hong Kong.

Chris Skeith, Managing Director & CEO of UFI noted, “Coming to Hong Kong this year particularly is important to UFI as it’s our centenary. We’ve been celebrating the past, honouring the present, but the main thing we’re here today for is to help shape our future. Experience and trust are two major trends to watch for the industry, and Hong Kong is the perfect destination for us today. Not only have you got the people, the growth opportunity, the amazing landscapes and seascape, and you have also got the venues and the capability to help deliver the events that we can bring. So as UFI moves into our next centenary, I can see lots of our members bringing events to Hong Kong again to help shape the future of their businesses, their communities, their events, and we will do that together.”

Future-focused Congress Programme Highlights Future-proof Developments & Insights

In this year’s UFI Global Congress in Hong Kong, high-calibre speakers led future-focused dialogue. Silicon Valley strategist Dex Hunter-Torricke, hailing from SpaceX, Facebook and Google, dissected how AI and technological changes were reshaping industries, and how the exhibition sector could play a defining role in reconnecting people and ideas.

Global industry leaders also explored the forces shaping the future of events through the main stage programme. A key highlight was AWE’s Phase II development featuring Hong Kong’s largest purpose-built in-door performance venue with 20,000 seats, to be completed by 2028. This expansion is an integral part of SKYTOPIA, the new tourism landmark in Lantau being developed by the Airport Authority. The project integrating commercial activities, culture and leisure is set to propel the city to become a dream destination for visitors.

Lisa Hannant, Chief Executive Officer of Clarion Events attested to Hong Kong’s appeal. “We have an iconic brand called Global Sources, and we have been established here in Hong Kong for over 50 years. Hong Kong is at the forefront of the evolving industry across the whole of the trade show sector. It’s a meeting place for international markets and a real connector where buyers meet sellers. With a diverse economic background and vibrant culture, it is an extraordinary place to be able to establish new events such as The Hong Kong International Show Jumping Show.” she said.

Richard Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of Clarion Events Asia echoed this viewpoint “It didn’t take us long to realise that Hong Kong is a great destination for such a show. Its location near the Greater Bay Area, its affluent population and ability to host large successful events really made it a very simple decision.”

Hong Kong – the Gateway to Unlock Opportunities in GBA and Beyond

Featured as a speaker in the Session themed “Gateway to Growth: Unleashing Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area”, HKTB’s General Manager, Mega Events, MICE and Cruise Marilyn Tham highlighted Hong Kong as an unmatched gateway for uncovering opportunities in the GBA and Asia, thanks to Hong Kong’s one-hour easy access to the GBA market of 87 million people, and the four-hour flight radius to all Asian markets.

Margaret Ma Connolly, President and CEO of Informa Markets Asia, elaborated, “Hong Kong is really the bridge from Asia to the world. Hong Kong has unique access to the Greater Bay Area, and Chinese Mainland is the second largest exhibition market in the world. At Informa Markets, we have launched a few Asia’s debuts in Hong Kong that are aligned with the government Policy Address’s key strategic pillars, whether it’s in aviation, logistic hub or MICE development. So we have launched the Super Terminal Expo, The Battery Show Asia, the Beauty Ingredients & Formulation Asia (BIFA) and Connect Marketplace Hong Kong and we are also launching LEAP East next. Hong Kong has a lot going for it, with the MICE industry being the hub in APAC. I do believe this is Asia’s century and now the momentum is strong.”

Rich Destination Experiences to Enhance Visitor Enjoyment

UFI Global Congress delegates personally experienced how Hong Kong masterfully blends business and leisure. The Congress Dinner at M+, hosted by the HKTB, presented an elaborate feast of culinary excellence, neon art, cross-genre music, and a dance performance paying tribute to Bruce Lee on the 85th anniversary of his birth.



Four tours of contrasts were also curated by HKTB for delegates – Peak Tram to PMQ that contrasted legendary skyline with creative energy; Palace Museum to Kowloon Walled City that mixed imperial treasures with a urban regeneration gem; Ngong Ping 360 to Tai O that juxtaposed modern engineering with traditional fishing village vibe; and Tai Kwun to Big Bus Tour that showcased colonial heritage alongside cosmopolitan energy.

The HKTB-sponsored destination experiences showcased endless reasons for extending stays to take in more.

