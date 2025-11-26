Rosewood Luang Prabang Announces Festive Season Events

Rosewood Luang Prabang is set to host a series of events and dining experiences from December 2025 through January 2026. Located in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Luang Prabang, the hotel will offer cultural activities, traditional ceremonies, and seasonal menus.

Cultural and Traditional Experiences

From 24 to 31 December, guests can attend storytelling sessions with a Garavek storyteller at The Lawn at The Great House from 5 pm to 6 pm. The sessions include music from the traditional khene and highlight Laos’s oral traditions.

On 1 January, a BACI Ceremony will be held from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at The Lawn at The Great House. This traditional Lao ritual is a blessing for peace, prosperity, and harmony for the New Year.

Holiday Dining Options

Throughout December, Rosewood Luang Prabang will offer seasonal dining experiences. Evenings at The Great House feature a cheese fondue with breads, vegetables, and other accompaniments, available from 1 to 31 December.

The hotel will also offer a truffle-focused menu from 1 to 31 December, including dishes such as Organic Luang Prabang Asparagus, Mushroom Velouté, Seared Hokkaido Scallops, and Slow-Braised Beef Cheek in Truffle Jus.

Festive Afternoon Tea is available daily from 3 pm to 5 pm, with pastries, savories, and fine teas served at The Great House, The Elephant Bridge Bar, or in guest rooms.

Chef Residency, Special Dinners

From 24 to 31 December, Chef Steve Lancaster will lead a week-long residency.

The program begins with a five-course Christmas Eve dinner and concludes with a six-course New Year’s Eve gala. Both events will include dessert and cheese buffets featuring local and imported selections, accompanied by live music.

For reservations or more information, contact luangprabang.reservations@rosewoodhotels.com or call +856 71 211 155.

Rosewood Luang Prabang, Ban Nadueay Village, Luang Prabang, 06000, Laos