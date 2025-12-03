Laos, Vietnam Agree to Strengthen Defense, Security, Economic Cooperation

Laos and Vietnam have signed 12 cooperation documents aimed at tightening coordination across defense, security, economic ties, and provincial partnerships during a two-day state visit to Vientiane by Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam from 1 to 2 December.

To Lam, making his first visit to Laos since assuming office, held talks with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith. The two leaders then witnessed the signing of a series of new bilateral cooperation agreements by government officials from both sides at the Presidential Office.

The agreements include defence and security cooperation plans for 2026, covering areas such as joint border management and the construction of the Lao-Vietnam Friendship Road..

The two sides also approved an industry and commerce memorandum to strengthen supply-chain links, along with cooperation frameworks between their justice ministries, foreign ministries, and central Party bodies for 2026–2030.

A separate agreement formalized coordination in the banking sector, while provincial authorities from Vietnam’s Thanh Hoa and Laos’ Houaphanh provinces endorsed a joint cooperation plan covering the same 2026–2030 period.

Both countries also committed to continuing collaboration in national television programming. Currently,cooperation in television broadcasting includes Vietnam Today, VTV4, and Vietnamese-language news on Lao National Television.

During the visit, officials from Laos presented To Lam with a National Gold Medal in recognition of his role in advancing bilateral relations. Both governments noted ongoing growth in trade and investment, with bilateral trade earlier this year approaching USD 3 billion and expectations for further expansion.

On 2 December, the Vietnamese leader attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and joined Lao leaders in inaugurating the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane. He also met with former Lao leaders and co-chaired a meeting of both Politburos to outline the long-term strategic direction for bilateral cooperation.