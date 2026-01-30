Umoney Partners with Visa to Expand International Payment Services in Laos

On 29 January, Star Fintech Sole Co., Ltd., the operator of Umoney, signed a strategic partnership with Visa to introduce VisaPay on the Umoney application to make Umoney international payments in Laos, marking a major development in Laos’ digital finance sector.

The collaboration allows Umoney users to make international payments directly through the platform, without the need for a bank card.

International payments in Laos have faced challenges due to limited system capacity and a small number of card acceptance points, with fewer than 3,000 nationwide. This has created barriers for consumers accessing global digital services, including payments for platforms such as Facebook, Google, Netflix, and YouTube, where demand is growing rapidly.

Umoney is the first digital financial platform in Laos to partner with Visa for international payments, aiming to modernize the country’s cross-border payment ecosystem. In the initial phase, the platform will provide contactless payments (Tap to Pay), QR code payments (Scan to Pay), and online payments for goods and services (E-commerce Payment).

The company said the partnership shows a long-term vision to introduce advanced financial technologies and elevate the payment ecosystem in Laos to meet international standards, supporting modern lifestyles and broader financial inclusion.