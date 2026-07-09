‘Aquatainment Island’ and Shopping Inspirations Boost Summer Vibes at Galaxy Macau

A vibrant new collection of aqua attractions at Grand Resort Deck transforms Galaxy Macau into the city’s largest children’s water wonderland, while Galaxy Promenade adds extra summer excitement with enticing retail redemptions



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2026 – Galaxy Macau sets the stage for an unforgettable summer as the ultimate leisure destination with the debut of “Aquatainment Island,” a vibrant new children’s zone at its award-winning Grand Resort Deck. Spanning nearly 3,000 square metres, this colourful outdoor oasis features three imaginative themed areas for toddlers to nine-year-olds. Together with Splash Cove and the popular Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center, it marks a new chapter in family entertainment, while expanding Galaxy Macau into the city’s largest aquatic wonderland for children.

Equally refreshing, Galaxy Promenade at Galaxy Macau offers a stylish retreat from the summer heat with curated seasonal experiences. Transformed into a whimsical indoor garden, the luxury shopping destination delights guests with exclusive rewards, including cooling floral-infused beverages, charming plush bouquets, and luxury branded activities, adding a touch of elegance and indulgence to every summer visit. An exclusive “Glitz & Glam Dynamic Videos” experience located at Jade Lobby is available to guests meeting designated spending thresholds.

This season also sees the well-received Wave Pool Party returning to Grand Resort Deck in August, featuring popular regional stars and vibrant entertainment. To enjoy the most of Galaxy Macau’s world-class experiences, sign-up for the luxury resort’s WeChat membership to be on the forefront of captivating offers.

Play & Learn in a World that Blends Edutainment and Aquatainment

Able to welcome up to 230 guests at a time, the new Aquatainment Island combines a series of fun elements, while elevating the excitement in education. Young minds are invited to discover the wonders of water at Wavey’s Project Aqua, where the science of H₂O comes to life through more than 20 hands-on, interactive experiences. Inspired by Galaxy Macau’s iconic architecture and Wavey the Peacock, the exhibits are designed to strengthen curiosity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Children step into the role of junior engineers, exploring water flow, mechanics, and energy conversion in a fun, immersive setting. This engaging environment encourages experiential learning while building foundational Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M.) knowledge.

At Wavey’s Project Aqua, young explorers dive into the wonders of water through interactive, hands-on exhibits inspired by Galaxy Macau’s iconic design—where curiosity flows seamlessly into discovery, creativity, and outdoor S.T.E.A.M. adventures at the vibrant WonderFun Pavilion.

The journey seamlessly continues at the adjacent WonderFun Pavilion, where young innovators can apply their ideas, test new concepts, and further expand their creativity. Wavey brings young guests to enjoy further hands-on experiments, nature exploration, and live performances. With a rotating line-up of workshops across seven daily sessions, each visit offers fresh opportunities to learn, discover, and grow through engaging, interactive play in an open-air setting.

Wavey the surfer spreads its wings to welcome young adventurers into Wavey’s Splash Command, where The Water Castle takes centre stage with exhilarating slides, playful water features, and endless splashing fun for unforgettable family moments.

Entertainment is as importantly as education in the new aqua zone at Grand Resort Deck, therefore a surfing Wavey welcomes young guests into a vibrant water wonderland designed for exhilarating family fun-Wavey’s Splash Command. At its heart, The Water Castle features four exciting slides and a signature tipping bucket, surrounded by over 20 dynamic aquatic elements, from geysers and soakers to interactive water cannons and cascading curtains. Ranging from 8.3 to 11.3 metres, the slides send junior thrill-seekers swooping down from 1.5 metres’ height, delivering splashing excitement, laughter, and unforgettable shared moments.

Shop to Take Home Fantastic Plush Bouquets

Galaxy Promenade presents a captivating seasonal transformation, inviting discerning guests into a dreamlike garden where artistry and imagination intertwine. Delicately arranged, fairy-like plush blooms bring a sense of whimsy and elegance, while a striking floral hot-air balloon appears to float effortlessly from the transparent ceiling—creating a poetic vision of blossoms suspended in mid-air. Bathed in natural light and framed by refined architectural design, the space offers a serene yet inspiring backdrop for an elevated shopping experience.

Shop, indulge, and be rewarded at Galaxy Promenade at Galaxy Macau—redeem elegant plush floral bouquets and curated summer beverages with same-day spending, and take memorable images with charming ambassadors holding oversized balloon flowers – elevate your shopping experience with exclusive seasonal gifts.

From now until August 31, guests are invited to indulge in exclusive redemption of exquisitely crafted plush floral bouquet when meeting designated spending at Galaxy Promenade. Enhancing the season’s offerings, a curated selection of summer refreshments—both coffee and tea creations—is thoughtfully co-presented by Galaxy Macau and Momokawa, available within the Floral Art & Coffee Boutique at the Italian shopping district.

Throughout the summer, charming ambassadors will be roaming Galaxy Promenade with oversized balloon flowers in hand, adding a touch of delight to the shopping experience. Guests are invited to stop by and capture memorable photo moments with them.

With a maximum of two same-day shopping receipt from Galaxy Promenade, guests who spend over MOP20,000 may choose between a bouquet of four plush flowers or a signature summer beverage. Those spending over MOP30,000 can enjoy either six plush flowers or two refreshing drinks. For guests with over MOP60,000 in spending, an indulgent reward awaits: eight plush flowers accompanied by two specially crafted summer beverages—an elegant pairing of keepsakes and seasonal indulgence.

Step into the spotlight at the exclusive “Glitz & Glam Dynamic Videos” installation at Jade Lobby, where a state-of-the-art robotic camera captures cinematic, dynamic moments in motion—transforming playful creativity and self-expression into stylish, shareable memories.

To sprinkle energetically high-tech fun to the experience, eligible guests are invited to step into the spotlight at the exclusive “Glitz & Glam Dynamic Videos” installation located at Jade Lobby. Here, a state-of-the-art high-speed robotic camera captures dynamic, cinematic footage as it glides seamlessly before each guest. This immersive encounter encourages playful creativity and self-expression, transforming every moment into a stylish, shareable memory. All guests spending MOP3,000 across Galaxy Macau are automatically eligible for the experience.

To uplift the elegant vibes, guests are invited to embark on an elevated journey of artistry, craftsmanship and discovery at Galaxy Promenade. From now until August 31, savour The Ritz-Carlton, Macau’s exclusive “L’Art du Goût” Afternoon Tea, created in collaboration with Delvaux, where refined gastronomy meets Belgian heritage and exceptional savoir-faire. After the afternoon tea indulgence, guests are invited to create unique gold-plated artwork at the Delvaux boutique at Galaxy Promenade.

The artistic experience is further enriched by Vacheron Constantin’s “Explore All Ways Possible” Exhibition at Pearl Lobby, presented from now until July 19, an inspiring celebration of watchmaking excellence, cultural exploration and creative innovation through immersive and interactive encounters. Subsequently, from July 22 until August 23, the IWC Schaffhausen “Next Space Age Exhibition” will make an exclusive appearance at Pearl Lobby. Blending heritage with innovation, the showcase offers a captivating exploration of the brand’s unique vision of time, precision engineering and enduring craftsmanship. Galaxy Atelier continues to collaborate with the world’s most prestigious watch and jewellery maisons, curating exclusive experiences at Galaxy Promenade that showcase the finest in craftsmanship, timeless sophistication and luxury living.

Energy Persists at East Square

At East Square, Galaxy Macau continues to energise the summer season with the immersive “Coca-Cola” Football Fever Playground—an interactive experience where sport meets innovation. Guests are invited to showcase their football prowess through cutting-edge, high-tech gameplay, elevated by the spectacle of football-shaped drones soaring above, amplifying the excitement and competitive spirit.

Further extending the vibrant sporting atmosphere, East Square will soon host an engaging “Volleyball Experience” from July 22 to 26 in celebration of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by GEG in collaboration with the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China. Guests will be able to revisit the history of the sport at a dedicated exhibition, while enjoying interactive games to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a world-class sporting event. Athletes will also appear at the autograph session on July 24 for up-close experiences with fans.

Among the highlights is the exhilarating “Racing Legend: F4 Simulators” – arriving at East Square near the end of July – where guests can step into the driver’s seat of a Formula 4 race car. Set against an iconic circuit in the world, this sophisticated digital simulation delivers a thrilling and immersive racing encounter. Combining speed, precision, and realism, the experience offers both motorsport enthusiasts and casual participants an opportunity to engage with legendary racing heritage in a contemporary, interactive format.

For more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

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About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.