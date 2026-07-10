Kaiyi Laos Holds Mid-Year Lucky Draw, Awards Over LAK 60 Million in Customer Prizes

Kaiyi Laos held its 2026 Mid-Year Promotion Lucky Draw, awarding more than LAK 60 million (USD 266) in prizes to customers as part of a campaign to thank those who purchased Kaiyi vehicles during the first half of the year.

Chakkaphon Malabandith, Executive Manager of Kaiyi Laos, opened the event by outlining the company’s continued commitment to developing products and services that meet customers’ needs, with customer satisfaction remaining a key priority.

In addition to the prize draw, attendees participated in educational workshops led by technical specialists and the company’s after-sales service team. The sessions provided practical guidance on vehicle maintenance and attracted strong interest from customers.

The lucky draw was open to customers who purchased a Kaiyi vehicle between January and June this year. With a total of 15 prizes, including a gold ring as the grand prize, along with home appliances, household items, and other gifts. Customers who participated in Kaiyi Laos’ recent test-drive campaigns also received exclusive prizes.

Kaiyi’s event reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening customer relationships through quality products, reliable after-sales support, and customer-focused initiatives as the company continues to expand its presence in the Lao market.