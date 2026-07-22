Asahi Super Dry Brings Its Iconic Nama Jokki Can to Chinese Mainland with Multi-Hyphenate Celebrity Henry Lau

The market debut of this revolutionary draft style beer in a can marks a new chapter in Asahi’s premiumization journey



SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2026 – Japan’s number one1 selling beer brand Asahi Super Dry is introducing its breakthrough Nama Jokki Can in Chinese Mainland, with beloved celebrity Henry Lau fronting the launch as ambassador and inviting consumers to enjoy a thrilling, foam‑topped draft beer in a can. Already a hit in Japan and other key Asian markets, the launch marks a bold new chapter in Asahi’s premiumization journey in Chinese Mainland.

Nama Jokki Can delivers draft‑beer excitement to any occasion

The Nama Jokki Can delivers a draft‑style experience that closely mirrors freshly poured beer at a bar, all in a convenient can, and transforms the simple act of opening it into a more ceremonial sensory moment. With its innovative full‑open lid and special interior coating, fine foam forms naturally upon opening, recreating the rich, layered sensation and fresh taste of beer served at a bar or restaurant. Designed for contemporary drinking occasions, from social gatherings and casual nights with friends to music‑filled moments and everyday premium experiences, it offers a distinctive way to enjoy Asahi Super Dry.

Henry Lau brings a contemporary edge to Asahi Super Dry’s draft‑style enjoyment

Asahi Super Dry has appointed Henry Lau as the launch ambassador for the Asahi Super Dry Nama Jokki Can in Chinese Mainland and as the face of the broader Asahi Super Dry line-up, including Asahi Dry Crystal and Asahi Dry Crystal 3.5. Henry has built a multifaceted international career as a singer, actor, and music producer, combining a global outlook with distinctive creative strength, earning wide recognition worldwide.

Lau’s artistic identity closely reflects Asahi Super Dry’s core values of craftmanship, modernity, innovation, and energy. His involvement connects Nama Jokki Can’s distinctive draft‑style experience with contemporary cultural relevance for Chinese beer lovers.

Deepening its footprint in Asia, Asahi Super Dry Nama Jokki Can aims to bring greater quality and innovative experiences to Chinese consumers

This launch builds on the momentum from other Asian markets, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan Region, China, as well as Hong Kong SAR, China, where Nama Jokki Can has already demonstrated strong consumer appeal and commercial potential. This track record supports the product’s debut in Chinese Mainland and reflects Asahi Super Dry’s confidence in its long-term growth potential in the market.

“We are honored to introduce this groundbreaking innovation, the Asahi Super Dry Nama Jokki Can, to consumers in the Chinese Mainland. It artfully combines Asahi’s proud tradition of precision brewing with the authentic enjoyment of draft beer, elevating the simple act of opening a can into a moment of ritual and pleasure. The Nama Jokki Can helps create meaningful moments of genuine connection, making every sip feel fuller and more satisfying, and making every shared occasion more memorable. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance this elevated experience and bring more surprises and value to Chinese consumers who seek quality and taste.” says Kinyi Choo, Managing Director, Asahi Beer Asia.

“When developing the Asahi Super Dry Nama Jokki Can, our ambition was to redefine the essence of the draft beer experience while remaining true to the distinctive character of Asahi Super Dry,” adds Mizuho Kajiura, Chief Global Officer, Asahi Group Japan. “Introducing this innovation to the Chinese Mainland is part of our global vision to create drinking experiences that transcend markets, cultures and occasions. Through our continued focus on research and development, we are constantly exploring how our brewing expertise can better meet local consumers’ taste preferences and lifestyles.”

Building on the regional success of the 2025 BLACKPINK campaign, Asahi Super Dry’s collaboration with Henry Lau marks a powerful next chapter, bringing the brand closer to local consumers by pairing award-winning beer with an ambassador of genuine cultural appeal.

[1] Asahi Super Dry was certified by IWSR as “Japan’s No. 1 Beer” according to IWSR 2024 volume and retail value data, published in 2025.

Hashtag: #Asahi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Asahi Super Dry

Asahi Super Dry was first created in 1987, redefining the beer category and introducing to the world a new taste in beer. Today, Asahi Super Dry is Japan’s No.1 beer* and we are proud that our innovative brand has become a global icon of progressive Japan. Asahi Super Dry is brewed with precision to the highest quality standards, under the supervision of Japanese master brewers. Our advanced brewing techniques deliver a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish. We’re constantly innovating at our brewery to improve production technology and quality management. This commitment to progressive brewing will help us share Asahi Super Dry with the whole world .

For more information, please visit https://www.asahisuperdry.com/en-gb/home/.

About Henry Lau

Henry Lau is a multi-talented pop singer, producer and actor with formal training from Berklee College of Music. Proficient in multiple instruments, including violin and piano, he is widely recognized for his “one-man band” performances and compelling stage presence. His versatile artistry has earned him strong influence across both the music industry and the variety show space, making him a prominent figure in contemporary Asian pop culture.