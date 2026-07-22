NOVI Health Named Wellness Partner for Visa Infinite’s Reimagined Premium Ecosystem Across Asia Pacific

Singapore-founded longevity brand joins Visa Infinite as a premium health partner for Asia Pacific, reflecting a new era where healthspan is as valuable as status.

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NOVI Health, the Singapore-based longevity and metabolic health company, has been named a wellness partner for Visa’s reimagined Visa Infinite proposition across Asia Pacific, placing preventative healthcare for the first time alongside travel, dining and lifestyle as a defining pillar of the region’s most exclusive card ecosystem.

As Visa Infinite redefines what premium means for Asia Pacific’s affluent consumers, health has become central to the experience, and NOVI is proud to be its chosen health and longevity partner.

For a generation that has already conquered first-class flights and Michelin tasting menus, the next frontier of luxury isn’t something you can buy off a menu; it’s decades of healthy life. NOVI Health is now the partner helping Visa’s most valuable members access that.

“We’re seeing a profound shift in how people think about health,” said Dr Sue-Anne Toh, Co-founder of NOVI Health. “People increasingly recognise that living well starts long before illness appears. We’re proud to partner with Visa to support members who are investing in their long-term health and wellbeing.”

Through the partnership, Visa Infinite members across Asia Pacific gain access to NOVI’s evidence-based approach to metabolic health, weight management and longevity, combining physician-led care, dedicated health coaching, and proprietary technology to deliver continuous support that goes beyond the four walls of a clinic. It’s healthcare built for people who don’t have time to be unwell, and who no longer accept “wait until something’s wrong” as the standard of care.

The announcement comes as NOVI Health accelerates its regional expansion, scaling its longevity programmes, deepening strategic partnerships, and actively exploring new markets beyond Singapore.

“Healthcare is becoming part of everyday life, rather than something people only access when they’re unwell,” said Dr Kyle Tan, Co-founder of NOVI Health. “This partnership reflects that evolution, and we’re excited to play a role in helping more people live healthier, longer lives.”

Visa’s reimagined Visa Infinite programme brings together a curated collection of travel, dining, lifestyle and, for the first time at this scale, wellness partners, into a single premium ecosystem. NOVI’s inclusion signals a growing shift in the region’s luxury landscape, where healthspan, vitality, and years lived well are becoming the new markers of premium living.

The partnership reinforces the company’s mission to move people beyond reactive healthcare and into continuous, preventative care that turns knowing into doing, and positions a Singapore-born health company as the name a global payments leader trusts to represent the future of wellbeing across one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury markets.

About NOVI Health

NOVI Health is a Singapore-based health and longevity company combining doctors, health coaches and technology to deliver personalised, evidence-based care for metabolic health, weight management and longevity. Through continuous care and data-driven support, NOVI helps people live healthier, longer lives.

https://novi-health.com/

Media Contact:

Tempest J Larichia

Chief Growth & Experience Officer

tempest.jody@novi-health.com