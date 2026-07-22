StarHub Strengthens Position as a Trusted Regional Digital Transformation Partner with HPE APAC Recognition

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — StarHub has been named APAC Service Provider of the Year 2026 by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), recognising its success in helping enterprises modernise critical infrastructure, and deliver secure, resilient and AI-ready digital transformation.

The HPE Partner of the Year Awards recognise partners that have demonstrated excellence in delivering customer outcomes, driving innovation and creating measurable business impact.

StarHub’s recognition reflects its growing role as a trusted digital transformation partner, helping organisations translate technology investments into measurable business outcomes through its Modern Digital Infrastructure (MDI) platform strategy.

Underpinned by a cloud-native, hybrid multi-cloud architecture, MDI brings together networks, cloud, cybersecurity and clean data on a unified data platform. Combining AI-driven automation, operational intelligence and advanced analytics, it helps organisations modernise infrastructure, strengthen resilience and accelerate innovation for sustainable growth.

Through its MDI strategy and collaboration with HPE, StarHub partnered the National University of Singapore (NUS) to realise the Borderless University vision by implementing a smart, safe and sustainable ubiquitous network. By integrating StarHub’s enterprise networking, solar-powered Wi-Fi and private 5G capabilities, the joint initiative has strengthened digital connectivity and supported more flexible, seamless and secure learning experiences for students and faculty across campus beyond traditional boundaries, in Singapore and overseas.

“As organisations accelerate digital transformation and AI adoption, effective implementation increasingly depends on strong industry expertise, collaboration, and the ability to translate ideas into practical outcomes,” said Tan Kit Yong, Chief, Regional Enterprise, StarHub. “Our collaboration with NUS reflects a shared commitment in supporting digital capabilities that will enhance everyday technology experiences for faculty, researchers, staff and students. This recognition highlights the broader importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing evolving technology needs.”

For more information, visit starhub.com/managedservices.