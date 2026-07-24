AnySearch Launches Student & Developer Program to Support Next-Generation AI Builders

BEIJING, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AnySearch officially launched the Student & Developer Program, a global initiative offering free access to AnySearch’s AI search infrastructure. The program is designed to empower students and developers in driving academic research, contributing to open-source projects, and building the next generation of AI-powered applications.

As AI evolves, applications are shifting from simple information search to complex task execution. AI agents are becoming the leading paradigm, relying on real-time, reliable information access as their foundation. Yet many students and early-stage developers struggle to obtain stable and reliable infrastructure for these capabilities.

Through its new Student & Developer Program, AnySearch seeks to reduce the cost of AI innovation, giving more builders the informational capabilities they need to rapidly test ideas, prototype applications, and contribute to the emerging AI-powered ecosystem.

“AI progress isn’t just about better models — it’s about putting those models into the hands of developers who can translate them into real-world solutions,” said Xue Guanqun, founder and CEO of AnySearch. “With this program, we want to make it as simple as possible for students and developers worldwide to secure the foundational AI support they need — whether they are exploring an early concept or shipping a production-ready product — so that together, we can accelerate the pace of AI innovation.”

AnySearch is building search infrastructure for the AI era, offering AI agents a unified gateway to timely, verifiable information. Developers can integrate AnySearch into their agents, workflows, and smart applications via API, MCP, and skill-based interfaces, enabling AI systems to search timely, accurate, and fully traceable information for reliable task execution. To date, more than 200,000 developers worldwide have used AnySearch, with cumulative search calls exceeding 20 million.

The Student & Developer Program marks a significant step in AnySearch’s global ecosystem strategy. Open to university students, AI developers, and open-source contributors around the world, the program provides 2,000 free search calls per day to each verified user. Participants may use the quota for academic research, coursework, AI application prototyping, and open-source exploration.

AnySearch believes that the next phase of AI progress will be shaped not only by more capable models but also by the parallel development of foundational capabilities, including search, data access, and tooling. By opening its AI search infrastructure, the company aims to lower barriers for developers, helping turn more AI experiments into real-world deployments.