CS PowerTech Launches Best in Class PV HJT Solar Cell Plant

Jeffersonville, Indiana facility will include more than 1,200 employees that will strengthen U.S. manufacturing, supply-chain resilience, and energy dominance

KITCHENER, ON and JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CS PowerTech Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and the largest silicon PV solar manufacturer in the U.S., today announced the official opening of the first phase of its flagship PV cell manufacturing facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The Jeffersonville PVCells facility is a cornerstone of CS PowerTech’s U.S. manufacturing platform, reshoring critical advanced manufacturing, strengthening U.S. supply-chain resilience, and supporting America’s energy security.

Jeffersonville PVCells is the first American PV cell facility designed to produce industry-leading heterojunction (HJT) bifacial N-type solar cells. Together with CS PowerTech’s module manufacturing plant in Mesquite, Texas, the Jeffersonville facility creates a more localized, vertically integrated supply chain to serve its customers and to strengthen critical U.S. energy infrastructure.

At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce more than 6 GWp annually, support more than 1,200 skilled manufacturing, engineering, and technical jobs in Southern Indiana, and represent nearly $1 billion in local investment.

Rusty Schmit, President of CS PowerTech Inc., said, “Jeffersonville is a cornerstone of our strategy to build one of North America’s most advanced energy manufacturing supply chains. This facility will produce next-generation HJT solar cells, support domestic manufacturing, and ultimately strengthen grid reliability as our customers deploy the products. We are proud to invest in Indiana’s workforce and work with regional partners to build a long-term center of excellence for solar technology and advanced manufacturing.”

Colin Parkin, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar Inc., added, “The Jeffersonville facility demonstrates our commitment to scaling one of the world’s most advanced solar cell technologies in the United States. HJT technology is critical for the next generation of high-efficiency, high-performance solar modules, and this plant gives CS PowerTech the ability to deliver leading technology, improved energy yield, and long-term value for customers while strengthening domestic advanced manufacturing.”

Governor Mike Braun, stated, “CS PowerTech’s investment strengthens Indiana’s position in advanced manufacturing, creates good-paying jobs for Hoosiers in the area, and reinforces our role in building the technologies that will continue to power America’s future.”

Indiana State Senator Chris Garten, stated, “CS PowerTech’s investment in Jeffersonville is a major win for Southern Indiana. This facility will create over a thousand high-quality jobs, strengthen our advanced manufacturing base, and help position our region as a leader in the technologies that will power America’s future.”

Indiana State House Representative Wendy Dant Chesser, said, “Indiana’s manufacturing workforce is second to none. We welcome CS PowerTech’s investment at River Ridge and are excited to launch Southern Indiana into the lead for advanced energy manufacturing and technology.”

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, stated, “CS PowerTech is an important part of Jeffersonville’s growth story. This investment reflects the strength of our workforce and our city’s position as a premier destination for advanced manufacturing.”

Marc Hildenbrand, Executive Director of the River Ridge Development Authority, said, “CS PowerTech’s investment validates River Ridge’s long-term vision as a destination for transformational growth. This facility shows how infrastructure, talent, and strong public-private partnerships can attract world-class advanced manufacturing to Southern Indiana.”

The Jeffersonville facility will ramp production to full capacity for phase one over the next few months and CS PowerTech expects to begin work on phase two expansion before the end of the year.

About CS PowerTech Inc.

CS PowerTech is one of the largest North American PV manufacturers. The company is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and operates U.S.-based manufacturing and sales of solar modules and solar cells in Mesquite, Texas and Jeffersonville, Indiana, respectively. CS PowerTech is focused on building a cohesive and scalable U.S. manufacturing ecosystem that employs over 3,000 Americans, supports local communities, accelerates clean energy adoption, and reinforces long-term American energy dominance and independence.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 25 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 177 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar had shipped over 20 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of March 31, 2026, and had a $3.5 billion contracted backlog as of May 8, 2026. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12.2 GWp of solar power projects and 6.4 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 24 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company’s expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins, and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “future”, “ongoing”, “continue”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “prospect”, “guidance”, “believe”, “estimate”, “is/are likely to” or similar expressions, the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our expectations regarding global electricity demand and the adoption of solar and battery energy storage technologies; our growth strategies, future business performance, and financial condition; our transition to a long-term owner and operator of clean energy assets and expansion of project pipelines; our ability to monetize project portfolios, manage supply chain fluctuations, and respond to economic factors such as inflation and interest rates; our outlook on government incentives, trade measures, regulatory developments, and geopolitical risks; our expectations for project timelines, costs, and returns; competitive dynamics in solar and storage markets; our ability to execute supply chain, manufacturing, and operational initiatives; access to capital, debt obligations, and covenant compliance; relationships with key suppliers and customers; technological advancement and product quality; and risks related to intellectual property, litigation, and compliance with environmental and sustainability regulations. Other risks were described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Canadian Solar Inc. Investor Relations Contact

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

investor@canadiansolar.com