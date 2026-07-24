Netvigator wins Six Ookla® Speedtest® awards again

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2026 – HKT’s (SEHK: 6823) Netvigator has once again secured six top honours from the renowned global independent connectivity intelligence leader, Ookla®‘s Speedtest®, including Fastest and Best Fixed Network in the newly released first-half 2026 report. For the first time, it was also recognised as Hong Kong’s Most Consistent Fixed Network*, further cementing its position as a leading broadband service provider in Hong Kong and across the East Asia region.

Following its sweep of six Ookla® Speedtest® awards in the second half of 2025, Netvigator has once again earned a series of fixed broadband accolades, demonstrating its high-speed, reliability, ultra-low-latency, and seamless network performance.

Ookla® Speedtest® awards for the first half of 2026:

Fastest Fixed Network in Hong Kong

Best Fixed Network in Hong Kong

Best Fixed Gaming Network in Hong Kong

Top-Rated Fixed Network in Hong Kong

Fastest Fixed Network in East Asia

Best Fixed Network in East Asia

Bruce Lam, CEO, Consumer, HKT, said, “Netvigator is committed to enhancing our network quality and user experience. Winning six awards again and being recognised as the Most Consistent Fixed Network in Hong Kong clearly reflects our dedication to providing reliable, low-latency connectivity for the public. Modern families expect more from their networks than just speed. Netvigator’s F5G‑A Super Broadband^, Hong Kong’s first and only fibre network compliant with the F5G-A standard@, delivers stable support for network-intensive AI applications, meeting the rapidly growing network demands of AI, empowering users to adopt and keep pace with evolving AI technologies, while also supporting bandwidth-intensive applications such as high-resolution streaming. This enables multiple family members to binge-watch, play online games, or work in the cloud at the same time. With a next-generation fibre network that meets international standards, Netvigator is setting a new benchmark for ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency and highly reliable fixed network in Hong Kong, enabling Hong Kong to master the AI era. We will continue to elevate our service quality to deliver a faster, more stable, and smarter digital experiences for our customers.”

Ricky Kwong, Head of Fixed Network Engineering, HKT and CEO, Fiber Link Global, said, “With the rapid emergence of various AI applications, the demand for stable, high-speed and low-latency networks is growing at an unprecedented pace. HKT has been committed to enhancing network performance. In addition to our F5G-A standard-compliant fibre network@, which continues to expand, we are actively upgrading our network through technological innovation, including the use of AI for real-time traffic monitoring and resource optimisation, ensuring a more seamless, smooth, and reliable network experience for our customers.”

Ookla® Speedtest® has long been widely referenced across the telecommunications industry. The sample data is drawn from over ten million tests conducted globally by actual users in real-world network environments. The results evaluate operators’ performance in terms of network speed, stability and overall user experience across various usage scenarios, making it one of the world’s most widely adopted and trusted platforms for measuring internet speed.

*The recognition is based on Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data, measuring the percentage of users achieving minimum speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload compared with other providers in Hong Kong

^ Super Broadband refers to the Netvigator fibre broadband service plan that meets the ETSI F5G-A standard. As of 31 May 2026, HKT’s fixed broadband has met the ETSI F5G-A standard in the fibre networks of 57,000 designated buildings. 2500M Fibre-to-the-Home plans correspond to a maximum upstream and downstream bandwidth of 2500Mbps respectively. Actual speed experienced using the Service will be less than the network specifications and may be affected by your device, technology, network and software used, network configuration and coverage, usage levels, international bandwidth and other extraneous factors. 2500M Fibre-to-the Home plans depend on the support of the end device.

@ According to the public market information of major telecommunications service providers in Hong Kong as of 2 August, 2024, Netvigator is the first network in Hong Kong to meet the F5G-A standard in designated buildings. As of 20 July 2026, based on publicly available information, no other telecommunications service provider in Hong Kong has announced compliance with the ETSI F5G-A standard apart from HKT.

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About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunications leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city’s true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people’s lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

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Issued by HKT Limited.

HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.