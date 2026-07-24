Yung’s Bistro Unveils Its New Presence at K11 MUSEA

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2026 – Yung’s Bistro, the contemporary dining concept under Yung Kee Restaurant, today announced the official opening of its relocated venue at Shop 704, K11 MUSEA. Unveiled with a refreshed look, the brand first debuted at this arts and architecture landmark in 2019, consistently driving a dynamic dialogue between tradition and innovation. Moving from its original location at Shop 701, this relocation deepens that vision, integrating classic Cantonese cuisine and contemporary art into a newly redesigned space.

A Dialogue in Colour and Craft

The new Yung’s Bistro showcases 3,380 square feet of inviting space, its interiors glowing in vermilion — the traditional Chinese hue first introduced at the Taikoo Place branch. A gentle touch of green also runs through the design, adding nature, heritage and a dash of style that bridges Yung’s Bistro with the iconic Yung Kee flagship.

At the entrance, handcrafted brick walls with a tactile 3D finish nod to the materials and texture of Yung Kee’s Central flagship, warmly connecting past and present with a fresh, youthful twist. Inside stands a large hand-painted mural sharing the same artistic roots as the Taikoo Place branch. Inspired by the legendary ‘Winding Stream Party,’ the artwork captures Black Mane Geese relaxing with tea in the wild, adding a touch of playful heritage to the room.

The new venue’s visual centerpiece is a pair of wall installations by local artist Sim Chan, titled ‘Who Says I’m Silly’. Blending the existing white landscape relief with detailed 3D-printed miniatures, the classic Orchid Pavilion Preface is reimagined into a fantastical Yung Kee world packed with Hong Kong humor.

Here, being ‘Silly’ simply means staying optimistic and creative. Looking closely, diners will spot whimsical miniatures like Wang Xizhi chilling with geese, a goose-shaped Star Ferry, teapot cable cars, selfie-taking scholars, and lively water sports along the lakeshore. It truly is ‘an elegant landscape from afar, an intriguing world up close.’

Two Zones Crafted for Every Occasion

The space unfolds across two tailored zones designed for different gatherings:

Orchid Pavilion Space: Taking cues from the legendary “Winding Stream Party,” curved glass and rich vermilion accents set an easygoing, carefree vibe. Whimsical goose murals and 3D wall art add a touch of playfulness, while sunlit olive-green velvet booths line the windows -creating a cozy corner for afternoon tea or casual bites.

The Banquet Space: Centered around a deep green marble wall, this sophisticated zone blends warmth with privacy. It features a private room with Victoria Harbour views and two semi-open spaces separated by sliding screens, providing a versatile, stylish backdrop for business dinners and celebrations of up to 50 guests.



A Culinary Symphony Reimagined

Yung’s Bistro upholds its philosophy of “Taste of Art, Made with Heart” through four key pillars: modern interpretations of classics, nostalgic favourites, childhood-inspired creations, and refined home-style dishes.

Among the modern interpretations, the Deep-fried Cod with Diced Salted Fish, Crispy Garlic and Chili in Special Sauce (HK$380) reimagines a traditional dish by combining typhoon shelter-style cod with salted fish’s umami notes, finished with yuzu juice. Nostalgic favourites include the Steamed Egg White, Mini Crab Roe with Rice (HK$150) is a classic dish that is laboriously made by hand-picking the crab roe from around ten mini crabs prized for their strong umami flavour and delicate texture. The Steamed Beef Patties and Stir-fried Sliced Beef with Premium Aged Tangerine Peel (HK$300) presents beef prepared two ways, elevated by the 25-year-old tangerine peel sourced exclusively from Xinhui.

Childhood-inspired creations feature the Roasted Whole Goose Leg with Charcoal Stove (HK$350), served tableside with a charcoal brazier to preserve its chargrilled aroma, depicting the tradition of gifting goose legs during festivals. It is followed by the White Rabbit Candies Custard (HK$58), which reimagines a beloved childhood sweet as a dessert course. Among the refined home-style dishes, the Homestyle Braised Pork with Preserved Vegetables in Soy Sauce (HK$320) features Hong Kong-reared Berkshire pork prepared with traditional methods that highlight the meat’s succulence and the preserved vegetable’s natural sweetness.

Beyond the four core pillars, the team has also expanded the drinks and dining menu to cater to K11 MUSEA’s diverse clientele. A new cold-brew tea series has been introduced for summer, slow-brewed at low temperatures for a cleaner, smooth taste. Weekly rotating lunch sets have also been added for business diners seeking a quick yet polished midday option. Dim sum remains available throughout the day, featuring an enhanced weekend selection for the ultimate yum cha experience.

First-Time Collaboration with Tim Ho Wan

To celebrate the reopening, Yung Kee has collaborated with Tim Ho Wan for the first time, bringing a mini version of the limited-edition Tim Ho Wan x Yung Kee “Baked Roasted Goose Bun” to Yung’s Bistro at K11 MUSEA. Yung Kee’s roast goose is carefully deboned and combined with a secret sauce developed jointly by both brands, then encased in Tim Ho Wan’s celebrated golden, flaky baked bun.

The mini version is available exclusively at Yung’s Bistro’s K11 MUSEA branch in July, customers will receive a complimentary serving of 2 mini Baked Roasted Goose Buns upon spending a net amount of HK$500 or more in-store, and 4 pieces for those spending over HK$1,000, and so on.

Returning to K11 MUSEA, Yung’s Bistro honours its Tsim Sha Tsui heritage—welcoming familiar faces and new guests to experience an authentic, reimagined taste of Hong Kong.

Address: Shop 704, 7/F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Opening Hours: Monday–Friday 11:30am–10:30pm | Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays 11:00am–10:30pm

Reservations & Enquiries: +852 2321 3800

For high-resolution images, please go to: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fB5aUwyQBzni3O2gar_Y1e5Q1bHb79r5?usp=sharing

Hashtag: #鏞鏞藝嚐館 #YungsBistro

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Yung’s Bistro

Yung’s Bistro is the first contemporary brand under the renowned Yung Kee Restaurant, launched at K11 MUSEA in 2019. Guided by the philosophy “Taste of Art, Made with Heart,” the brand builds on classic Cantonese flavours and Hong Kong’s food culture while giving them a more contemporary edge.