Hong Kong: The New Dubai for Global Founders? Osome Backs the Next Wave

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG and DUBAI, UAE, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Osome, the AI company management platform trusted by 50,000+ tech founders, is expanding support for global founders exploring Hong Kong alongside the UAE, offering another attractive environment for ambitious companies.



Osome’s business dashboard for global founders

For entrepreneurs drawn to Dubai’s low-tax, business-friendly environment, Hong Kong offers many of the same advantages. Under its territorial tax system, profits sourced outside Hong Kong are 100% tax-exempt, with no capital gains, dividend or VAT tax. It also allows 100% foreign ownership, operates under common law, and maintains a stable currency pegged to the US dollar.

Where Hong Kong stands apart is its gateway to Asia’s innovation economy. Its proximity to Shenzhen’s manufacturing base and links to mainland China through CEPA give hardware, IoT, robotics and e-commerce businesses direct access to the Greater Bay Area. Unlike Dubai’s financial free zones, Hong Kong’s common law framework applies across the entire city. It also ranks third globally and first in Asia-Pacific on the Global Financial Centres Index, compared with Dubai’s seventh.

For founders choosing between global hubs, selecting a location is only the first step. Operating across jurisdictions brings added complexity around incorporation, accounting, tax and compliance. Across Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK and the UAE, Osome enables founders to incorporate companies in as fast as 7 days while managing back-office operations, including accounting, bookkeeping and compliance.

As companies become increasingly global, founders are also looking for smarter ways to manage these operations. Osome is also embedding AI into company management through its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, turning founders’ preferred AI assistants into a business command center. Through Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini, founders can securely retrieve transactions, shareholder records, financial reports, and other company data from a single AI interface.

Eugenio Ferrante, CEO of Osome, said, “Founders expanding across the UAE and Hong Kong are not held back by ambition, but by administrative drag. A few years ago, managing entities in more than 1 market meant hiring separate accountants, navigating endless email chains, and losing 40 hours a month to basic compliance. “We built our platform and MCP integration to help founders manage cross-border operations through AI. Global expansion should take days, not months.”

About Osome

Osome is an AI company-management platform combining human expertise with automation for incorporation, accounting and tax compliance. Since 2017, it has served 50,000+ startups in Singapore, Hong Kong, the UK and the UAE. Learn more at osome.com.