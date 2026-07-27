Welcome to juju world: Pacific Place x CJ Hendry Unveil Hong Kong’s First Large-Scale juju Experience This Summer

Get ready for juju’s Great Fluffy Summer at Pacific Place this July



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 July 2026 – Pacific Place is delighted to announce juju world, a summer collaboration with internationally acclaimed Australian artist CJ Hendry, running from 23 July to 16 August 2026. Conceived and produced in partnership with creative house Pen & Paper, the event marks Hong Kong’s first large-scale juju experience, transforming the shopping destination into an immersive world inspired by Hendry’s collectible character. The event will feature a Hong Kong exclusive merchandise collection, a wide range of interactive experiences, and seasonal shopping rewards. Pacific Place is set to be the city’s most talked-about cultural and retail destination this summer.

Pacific Place x CJ Hendry Unveil Hong Kong’s First Large-Scale juju Experience This Summer

Who is juju?

Created by CJ Hendry, juju is a collectible character recognised for its floppy ears, flower eye and playful personality. Occupying a unique space in contemporary collectible culture, juju is both an objet d’art and an emotional companion. This summer, juju arrives in Hong Kong in a spectacular new form.

A Planet Has Landed at Pacific Place

At the heart of this whimsical universe is the juju Planet, a vibrant centrepiece surrounded by a colourful wonderland of oversized trees and fluffy clouds of pom-poms, with larger-than-life juju characters welcoming you with open arms. Touch, explore and trigger surprises — every interaction transforms juju world into an unforgettable, multi-sensory adventure for dreamers of all ages.

juju world

Dates: 23 July – 16 August 2026

Time: 10am – 10pm

Location: Garden Court, Level LG1

Entry: No registration required

Step into the Magic juju Planet Perched atop the planet is a gigantic juju, gently welcoming visitors into this surreal landscape. Experience Pure Joy

The Dreamy Swing Embrace your inner child by sitting on the swing with juju. Snap a photo with the tall, colourful trees — their joyful appearance is sure to bring back lots of happy memories. The Fluffy Hideaway juju Room Step inside an immersive circular chamber where over 400 juju plushies line the walls, surrounding visitors in a sea of fluff. The Mirror of Dreams juju Infinity Mirror Inspired by juju’s signature flower eye, this mirrored installation creates endless reflections of the playful world around it. Gentle Giant

Meet the Giant juju Standing an impressive two metres tall, the Giant juju welcomes visitors for an unforgettable up-close experience. Whether posing beside it, hugging it or capturing the perfect keepsake photo, this larger-than-life installation brings the beloved character to life.



CJ Hendry Unveils Hong Kong-Exclusive juju Collectibles

Created exclusively for Pacific Place, the shimmering collection introduces iridescent juju inspired by the city’s vibrant energy. On top of the nine standard versions, five additional secret versions will be added to the collection as a delightful surprise. Available in limited-edition blind boxes, each is housed in a specially designed shiny collectible tin, turning the act of unboxing into a unique experience. The fun continues as visitors unlock surprise accessories at the Capsule Toy Station and customise their juju with interchangeable flower eyes, outfits and more.

juju world Merchandise Store

juju world Merchandise Store & Capsule Toy Station

Dates: 23 July – 16 August 2026

Time: 11am – 9pm

Location: Level L1, near Lane Crawford

Entry: Through member entry booking or on-site queue tickets (see details below)

The Collector’s Dream juju world Merchandise Store This is the only place in the world to find the rarest new jujus — the Hong Kong-exclusive limited collection, including both the standard and secret versions, alongside loveable 12″ juju plushies dip-dyed in rainbow ombré, and many more limited-edition summer essentials. Quantities are limited, so come early and ready to collect! Visitors are required to register as above members to receive an On-site Queue ticket, distributed daily from 10am. Existing above blue, above gold, above platinum and above black members may also reserve entry in advance via the Pacific Place Mobile App. Availability is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. For more details, please visit the Pacific Place Website. The Spin-and-Style Studio juju Capsule Toy Station Purchase a token, spin the capsule machine, and unlock a playful selection of accessories to style your juju exactly as you wish. Choose from clothing, hair ties, and earrings, alongside interchangeable flower eyes making their Hong Kong debut. Your juju will truly be like no other! Stocks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.



A Summer Full of Rewards

juju world is the centrepiece of a summer season at Pacific Place designed to delight at every turn. From 23 July to 16 August, shopping at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct also unlocks the ‘Dreamlike Summer’ rewards programme, offering exclusive Pacific Place shopping e-Vouchers with designated same-day electronic spending, with eligible UnionPay cardholders enjoying additional rewards on top.

Accumulated Same-day

Electronic Spending General Rewards* UnionPay Users Extra Rewards# HK$5,000 – HK$34,999 HK$100 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$50 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$35,000 – HK$64,999 HK$600 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$600 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$65,000 – HK$119,999 HK$1,300 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$1,300 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$120,000 or above HK$2,400 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher HK$2,400 Pacific Place

Shopping e-Voucher

*General shoppers and eligible UnionPay users are required to join the Pacific Place Loyalty Programme – above and meet the accumulated same-day spending requirement by electronic payment during the Promotion Period in order to be entitled to redeem General Rewards and UnionPay Users Extra Rewards.

#To redeem the UnionPay Users Extra Rewards, shoppers must settle the relevant transaction(s) with UnionPay Credit and ATM Cards with the UnionPay logo, UnionPay Mobile Payment (including but not limited to Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Huawei Pay) or UnionPay QR Code (including UnionPay App or other App supporting UnionPay QR Code Payment), except the RMB cards issued by specific Hong Kong and Macau card issuing institutions. The qualified transaction(s) must be settled via the UnionPay network in full . WeChat Pay, Alipay and AlipayHK are not eligible for this Promotion. During the Promotion Period, UnionPay users are entitled to redeem the UnionPay Users Extra Rewards up to 5 times. UnionPay users must settle their payment by UnionPay when using the Shopping e-Vouchers from the Extra Rewards. Each shopper is entitled to a maximum of ONE redemption of Rewards per day. The Rewards are limited in quantity and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

Terms and Conditions apply.

Dates: 23 July – 16 August 2026

Time: 11am – 10pm

Location: Gift Redemption Counter on Level L2 (near Joyce)



This summer, Pacific Place becomes something more than a destination. It becomes a world. And juju can’t wait to welcome you in.

Hashtag: #jujuworldHK #ThePlaceForCollectibles #ThePlaceForjuju #PacificPlaceHK #CJHendry #juju

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CJ Hendry

CJ Hendry is an Australian, New York-based contemporary artist renowned for her hyper-realistic drawings and large-scale immersive installations. Known for creating ambitious, experiential exhibitions that invite public participation, Hendry has developed a distinctive practice that combines fine art, spectacle, and play. Her projects often explore themes of materiality, consumer culture, value, and perception, turning galleries into fully realized environments that challenge traditional ways of viewing art.

Hendry’s work has been exhibited internationally and collected worldwide, attracting a global audience through her unique ability to merge technical mastery with humour, accessibility, and immersive storytelling.

About Pacific Place

Located in the heart of Admiralty, Pacific Place is the destination for exceptional service and unique experiences. As a pioneer of innovative retail concepts in Hong Kong, Pacific Place continues to transform the retail scene by delighting visitors with an array of curated experiences through diversified offerings. Since its inception in 1988, Pacific Place has established itself as Hong Kong’s premier lifestyle hub, a mixed-use development that continues to evolve and grow as the ultimate destination to shop, dine, work, stay, relax and play. It houses one of Hong Kong’s largest collections of luxury brands and diverse dining offerings, making every visit a memorable one. In addition to being a prime transportation hub, Pacific Place is home to five Grade-A office towers, 268 serviced apartments, and four five-star hotels: The Conrad, Island Shangri-La, JW Marriott and Upper House Hong Kong.

Customer enquiry hotline: (852) 2844 8988 Website: www.pacificplace.com.hk Facebook: @Pacific Place Hong Kong Instagram: @pacificplacehk WeChat: @PacificPlaceHK XiaoHongShu: @Pacific Place HK

About Pen & Paper

Pen & Paper is an established Hong Kong–based creative agency. As the creative and production partner for juju world at Pacific Place, Pen & Paper is bringing artist CJ Hendry’s whimsical universe to Hong Kong, continuing her creative journey in Asia Pacific.