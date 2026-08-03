HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 August 2026 – hk0debt.com, a free Traditional Chinese information platform covering debt restructuring options in Hong Kong, today announced its full launch. The platform explains the city’s main formal and informal debt solutions — including Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA), Debt Relief Plan (DRP), balance transfer and bankruptcy — in plain language, so that borrowers can understand their options before committing to any provider.

With interest rates and living costs remaining elevated, many Hong Kong borrowers are servicing multiple credit cards and personal loans at the same time. Information about the alternatives to bankruptcy, however, is fragmented and often published by intermediaries with a commercial interest in one particular product. hk0debt.com was built to close that gap with neutral, comparison-first content.

The platform’s core resources include a side-by-side IVA vs DRP comparison, a guide weighing debt restructuring against bankruptcy, a transparent fee guide explaining how debt-restructuring charges are typically structured, and anonymised case studies showing how different profiles of borrower resolved their debts.

“Most borrowers only learn the difference between an IVA and a DRP after they have already signed up with an intermediary — at which point the fees are sunk,” said a spokesperson for hk0debt.com. “We want readers to walk into any meeting already knowing the vocabulary, the typical costs and the trade-offs, so they can ask the right questions.”

The platform is complemented by hkivalawyer.com, a sister information site focusing specifically on IVA and debt-relief procedures, including application steps, success factors and the consequences of restructuring.

Hashtag: #hk0debt

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About hk0debt.com

hk0debt.com is a free Traditional Chinese information platform on debt solutions in Hong Kong, covering IVA, DRP, balance transfer, credit-score repair and bankruptcy. It provides educational content only and does not act as a debt intermediary. Website: https://hk0debt.com

About hkivalawyer.com

hkivalawyer.com is a Traditional Chinese information site dedicated to Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) and debt-relief procedures in Hong Kong. Website: https://hkivalawyer.com