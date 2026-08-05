Agoda and GSTC Expand Sustainable Tourism Academy to Japan with Japanese Language Support

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) jointly announce the expansion of the Sustainable Tourism Academy into the Japanese market with full Japanese language support.

The milestone comes as the Academy celebrates its first anniversary and surpasses 3,000 registered users as it continues its mission to support hospitality professionals across the region in building practical knowledge on more sustainable tourism, based on the GSTC Hotel Standard.

Since its launch one year ago, the Sustainable Tourism Academy has become an important resource for hospitality professionals seeking to advance sustainable practices across Asia. With Japanese language now available, the Academy further strengthens its ability to serve Japan’s diverse hospitality sector.

Dr. Soohyun Kwon, GSTC Senior Research Specialist and Japan Director, said: “Education is the cornerstone of sustainable transformation. This partnership between Agoda and GSTC exemplifies how the private sector can drive meaningful change across Asia. By making world-class sustainable tourism training accessible in Japanese, hospitality professionals now have the resources to lead in more sustainable practices. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with Agoda and all learners who are part of this journey.”

The Academy has collectively reached over 3,500 industry professionals to date through both digital and in-person training programs. Academy users represent a diverse cross-section of the region’s hospitality sector, from professionals at leading global hotel groups like Accor Group, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and ONYX Hospitality Group, to independent operators and hospitality students from institutions such as the Asian Institute of Hospitality Management.

Tadashi Ikai, Senior Country Director, Agoda International Japan, said: “Japan’s tourism industry is a vital pillar of the nation’s economy, and upskilling more sustainable practices is key to its future growth. By making the Sustainable Tourism Academy accessible in Japanese, Agoda is committed to supporting our partners—from major brands to family-run businesses—in building more sustainable practices that will strengthen Japan’s global reputation as a responsible travel destination. This initiative reflects our responsibility to the communities and environments that make Japan beautiful.”

The Academy now supports seven languages: English, Vietnamese, Malay, Thai, Indonesian, Japanese, and Korean. The most popular courses include GSTC Standards & Performance Indicators, GSTC Certification, and Developing a Sustainable Policy and Strategy, reflecting the sector’s strong interest in both foundational sustainability knowledge and practical implementation.

Prospective learners can enroll in the Sustainable Tourism Academy, with courses now available in Japanese, at https://sustainabletourismacademy.org/.