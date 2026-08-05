Agoda and GSTC Expand Sustainable Tourism Academy to South Korea with Korean Language Support

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) jointly announce the expansion of the Sustainable Tourism Academy into South Korea with full Korean language support.

The milestone comes as the Academy celebrates its first anniversary and surpasses 3,000 registered users as it continues its mission to support hospitality professionals across the region in building practical knowledge on more sustainable tourism, based on the GSTC Hotel Standard.

Since its launch one year ago, the Sustainable Tourism Academy has become an important resource for hospitality professionals seeking to advance sustainable practices across Asia. With Korean language now available, the Academy further strengthens its ability to serve South Korea’s diverse hospitality sector.

Dr. Mihee Kang, Chief Assurance Officer at GSTC, said: “The Sustainable Tourism Academy’s expansion demonstrates how knowledge-sharing and private sector collaboration can accelerate meaningful transformation. By bringing this training to Korean hospitality professionals, we’re equipping them with the knowledge to lead in more sustainable tourism practices that strengthen South Korea’s market position globally.”

The Academy has collectively reached over 3,500 industry professionals to date through both digital and in-person training programs. Academy users represent a diverse cross-section of the region’s hospitality sector, from professionals at leading global hotel groups like Accor Group, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and ONYX Hospitality Group, to independent operators and hospitality students from institutions such as the Asian Institute of Hospitality Management.

Alex Park, Country Director for Korea at Agoda, said: “South Korea has established itself as a world-class tourism destination, and a focus on sustainability is essential to maintaining that excellence as the industry continues to evolve. By making the Sustainable Tourism Academy accessible in Korean, Agoda is investing in our partners’ success, empowering them to adopt practices that resonate with global travelers and strengthen their business resilience. This reflects our commitment to supporting long-term growth for our partners and the destinations they serve.”

The Academy now supports seven languages: English, Vietnamese, Malay, Thai, Indonesian, Japanese, and Korean. The most popular courses include GSTC Standards & Performance Indicators, GSTC Certification, and Developing a Sustainable Policy and Strategy, reflecting the sector’s strong interest in both foundational sustainability knowledge and practical implementation.

Prospective learners can enroll in the Sustainable Tourism Academy, with courses now available in Korean, at https://sustainabletourismacademy.org/.