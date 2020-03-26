Three More Covid-19 Cases Confirmed in Laos, Total Now at 6

Three more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Laos, with two of the latest cases detected in patients from the northern city of Luang Prabang.

The Task Force Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced at 15:00 today that Laos has found three more cases of COVID-19.

Two of the patients who tested positive are van drivers aged 42 and 52 years. Both men are from Luang Prabang, a city known for its tourism industry.

The third case uncovered today was a man from Vientiane Capital’s Sikhottabong District who had close contact with the country’s third case, announced yesterday.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections in Laos now stands at 6.