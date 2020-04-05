PNG Man Becomes Eleventh Case of Covid-19 in Laos

A man from Papua New Guinea has tested positive for Covid-19 in Laos, making him the eleventh case confirmed in the country.

The 55-year-old man, a citizen of Papua New Guinea, is an employee of Phu Bia Mining.

The man exhibited symptoms of Covid-19 including coughing and difficulty breathing and was subsequently tested at Vientiane’s Mittaphab “150 Bed” Hospital, one of the hospitals designated for coronavirus testing.

The man had traveled to Laos from his home in Papua New Guinea via Singapore on 22 March, then transited through Thailand on 23 March, before staying at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Vientiane Capital. From there he traveled to work at Phu Bia in a minivan with eleven other passengers.