Messenger Kids Available in Laos from Today

Starting today, parents in Laos will be able to download the Messenger Kids app from the Apple App Store. The app will be available in the Google Play Store by the end of the week.

Facebook has announced that it is rolling out Messenger Kids to more than 70 countries globally and adding in new opt-in features for parents to help their kids connect with their friends.

As many communities are managing a response to COVID-19, with schools closed and people practicing physical distancing, parents are turning to technology more than ever to help their kids connect with friends and family, and looking to do so in a parent-controlled way.

Messenger Kids is a video chat and messaging app that helps kids connect with friends and family in a fun, parent-controlled space. For years, Facebook worked closely with its Youth Advisors, a team of experts in online safety, child development and media, to help shape the Messenger Kids app. The social network continues to consult child safety advocates and educators to ensure it is providing a service that balances parental control with features that help kids learn how to connect responsibly online.

Made for Kids, Controlled by Parents

Messenger Kids is full of features for kids to connect with the people they love. Once their account is set up by a parent, kids can start a one-on-one or group video chat. The home screen shows them at a glance who they are connected with to, and when those contacts are online.

Playful masks, emojis, and sound effects bring conversations to life.

In addition to video chat, kids can send photos, videos or text messages to their parent-approved friends and adult relatives, who will receive the messages via their regular Messenger app.

A library of kid-appropriate and specially chosen GIFs, frames, stickers, masks and drawing tools lets them decorate content and express their personalities.

Messenger Kids gives parents more control. Parents manage the contact list and have visibility into how their kids are using the app. Parents control kids’ accounts and contacts through the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard in their main Facebook iOS and Android app

How to Get Started

Every child account on Messenger Kids must be set up by a parent. For parents, setting your child up with a Messenger Kids account is done in four steps:

Download: First, download the Messenger Kids app on your child’s iPad, iPod touch, or iPhone. Messenger Kids will also be available in the Google Play Store and on Android devices.

Authenticate: Then, authenticate your child’s device using your own Facebook username and password. This will not create a Facebook account for your child or give them access to your Facebook account.

Create an account: Finish the setup process by creating an account for your child, where you’ll provide their name and opt-in to any additional features. The device can then be handed over to the child so they can start chatting with family and friends.

Add contacts: To add people to your child’s contact list, go to the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard panel in your main Facebook app. To get there, click on “More” on the bottom right corner in your main Facebook app, and click “Messenger Kids” in the Explore section.

More Information and What’s Next

There are no ads in Messenger Kids and your child’s information isn’t used for ads. It is free to download and there are no in-app purchases. Messenger Kids is also designed to be compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA).

Facebook continues to work with parents, safety and security experts to improve Messenger Kids and today has also announced new ways to help parents connect kids with their friends. These new features will roll out globally in coming months. Read more about these at https://messengernews.fb.com/2020/04/22/expanding-messenger-kids-to-more-countries-and-adding-new-features.

For more specific information about the app, visit messengerkids.com.