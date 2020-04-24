COVID-19 Hotline Numbers By Province

Apart from the 24-hour-a-day national COVID-19 hotline numbers 165, 064 166, 166, and 021 212610 (based in the capital city of Vientiane), there are also numbers based in the provinces residents can contact for all inquiries related to the disease.

After bottlenecks had arisen in the central hotline numbers, the National taskforce released a list of numbers for Covid-19 related questions by province.









For residents living in the northern provinces, the following numbers are to be used for Covid-19-related matters:

Phongsaly: 088 166

Huaphanh: 064 166

Xiengkuang: 061 166, 02022342979

Luang Namtha: 030 4772268, 030 4758869

Bokeo: 020 56110788

Oudomxay: 081 312673, 081 166

Luang Prabang: 071 166

Xayabouly: 074 211396

For residents living in the central provinces, the following numbers are to be used for Covid-19-related matters:

Vientiane Province: 020 2247 5181

Xaysomboun: 020 52782224

Bolikhamxay: 020 22106454, 030 22830111

Khammouane: 051 166

Savannakhet: 041 166

For residents living in the southern provinces, the following numbers are to be used:

Salavan: 034 166, 020 55648466

Xekong: 1195

Champasak: 031 166

Attapeu: 036 166