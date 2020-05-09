Four Covid-19 Patients Discharged, Six Remain in Hospital Care

Another four Covid-19 patients have been discharged from Mittaphab Hospital in Vientiane Capital.

The Taskforce announced that case 3, case 6, case 9, and case 19 have been released from the hospital and permitted to return to their homes in Houayhom (Sikhotthabong district), Champa (Sikhotthabong district), Phonphanao (Saysettha district), and Phonpapao (Sisattanak district) villages, respectively.

A total of 13 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from both Mittaphab Hospital and Luang Prabang Provincial Hospital. Six currently remain in care, one of whom retested positive (although is believed to be non-infectious) after having been released several weeks ago.

To date, Laos has performed a total of 2,908 tests and has found only 19 positive cases of Covid-19.

It has been 27 consecutive days that the country has gone without a confirmed case of infection due primarily to the early countermeasures enacted by the Lao government. Since 4 May, these countermeasures have been partially lifted to reduce the negative impact on the economy.

Ministries have issued several guidelines for the re-opening of businesses, while economic aid packages for the recently unemployed are being considered.