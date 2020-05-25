Railway Tracks Laid Through Tunnel in First for Laos-China Railway

Railway tracks have been laid through a tunnel along the Laos-China Railway for the first time, marking a historic achievement for the project.

According to a report by Xinhua news, railway tracks have been laid through a tunnel along the Lao-China Railway for the first time.

Lao and Chinese engineers from China Railway No. 2 Engineering Group laid track through the Ban Nong Khay Tunnel in Vientiane Province, 60km north of Vientiane Capital on Saturday.

The track laid consisted of 14 cement sleepers and 500 meters of track.

The Ban Nong Khay Tunnel runs 661 meters in length where the plains of central Laos meet the mountainous north.

According to the report by Xinhua, Lei Chao, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Working Committee at the China Railway No. 2 Engineering Group railing base told reporters that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the engineering group has managed to continue work effectively.

The group has mobilized over 700 Lao engineers and workers, and 200 of their Chinese counterparts, to work closely together in speeding up the track laying process from two kilometers per three days, to 1.5 kilometers per day.

The laying of track began in Vientiane on 27 March.

The Laos-China Railway will run some 414 kilometers, including 198km of tunnels, and will traverse 62km of bridges. It will run from the Boten border gate, connecting Northern Laos to China, down to Vientiane Capital, with an operating speed of 160km per hour.