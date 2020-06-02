Laos Reports No New Covid-19 Cases for 50 Days

Laos has confirmed no new cases of Covid-19 for 50 consecutive days, with the total number of cases remaining at 19.

As Laos reaches the milestone of fifty days without a new case of the coronavirus, the country’s final three patients remain in Vientiane’s Mittaphab Hospital.

The Lao National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has stated it hopes the last three cases in the country can be treated and discharged from hospital as soon as possible.

The remaining patients continue to exhibit light symptoms, according to Lao Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Phouthone Meuangpak, who spoke at a press conference in Vientiane on Sunday.

The three active cases include Case 8, an 18-year-old man who has been in hospital since 28 March, Case 10, a 21-year-old woman in hospital since 1 April, and Case 17, a 32-year-old woman who was hospitalized on 11 April.

Meanwhile, Laos has begun easing lockdown measures and slowly allowing more sectors to reopen as the country transitions toward the new normal.

While the country has managed to control the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with only 19 confirmed cases, residents have been told to remain vigilant and continue to abide by measures determined by the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Classes are to resume in all schools and colleges by 15 June, while cinemas and night markets have been authorized to reopen.

All types of sporting events and competitions may now be held, however, spectators will not be allowed to attend.

Local, traditional, and international border checkpoints remain closed and people are forbidden from entering and exiting the country, except for drivers of cargo vehicles or those with prior authorization.

Entry visas will not be issued to visitors who come from or pass through countries that have experienced a Covid-19 outbreak, except for special cases whereby prior authorization has been issued.