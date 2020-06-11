Laos Declares Victory Over Covid-19

The government of Laos has declared victory over Covid-19 following the discharge of all 19 confirmed cases from hospital, with no new cases for 59 days.

Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith announced at a press conference yesterday that Laos had “gained an important victory in the first campaign against this vicious enemy,” saying that it was a significant advance in the battle against Covid-19.

The last patient in Laos to recover from Covid-19 was released from hospital on Tuesday.

PM Thongloun referred to the disease as a “terrible enemy” that had spread to almost every country in the world, infecting over seven million people and causing the deaths of over 400,000 in nations both large and small.

He praised the actions of all people and cooperation from all sectors in their contributions to this achievement, citing early defense measures such as social distancing, border closures, and lockdown as vital factors in the country’s victory over the virus.

The prime minister also said that the country’s leadership, and the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, had provided unwavering guidance in the fight against the coronavirus.

Laos went into full lockdown on 30 March under Prime Ministerial Order No. 06/PM, with measures prohibiting all residents to leave their homes except for essential grocery shopping, hospital visits, and any other tasks authorized by the government, such as work undertaken by essential workers.

Prime Minister Thongloun cautioned that members of society must remain vigilant and continue to follow the measures determined by the government, as the disease continues to spread in many countries throughout the world, and secondary infections are beginning to occur.

Lockdown measures were loosened in late May, slowly allowing more sectors to reopen, including schools, sporting venues, cinemas, and night markets.

The prime minister said that the government will continue to review the situation in regard to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will update measures for prevention and control as appropriate in order to mitigate the effect on people’s livelihoods and on the national economy.