Laos in Talks to Trial Russian Covid Vaccine

Laos has held talks with Russia regarding plans to trial the Russian-made “Sputnik V” vaccine against the Covid-19 virus.

According to a report in Lao Phattana News, the Lao Ministry of Science and Technology, together with the Lao Ministry of Health, attended a teleconference to discuss the feasibility of Covid-19 vaccination trials in cooperation with Russia.

Lao Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Boviengkham Vongdara, and Lao Minister of Health, Dr. Bounkong Syhavong, participated in the teleconference with the State Research Center in Russia.

If approved, the “Sputnik V” vaccine would be imported, produced, and tested with volunteers in Laos, and implemented by the Pharmaceutical Factory No. 3 State Enterprise, in cooperation with Atlantic Pharma, according to the report.

Russia has already commenced vaccinations of volunteers in phase three of its vaccine trials.

Phase one and two trials of “Sputnik V” showed an immune response in 100 percent of volunteers aged between 18 and 60, according to its website.

All participants developed antibodies within three weeks.

The Russian vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 3 advanced trials on 40,000 volunteers in 45 medical centers across Russia with the first results anticipated in October-November 2020.

A number of countries around the world have joined the clinical trials, with the first batch of the vaccine arriving in Venezuela last week.

President of Laos, Bounnhang Vorachit, sent a message of congratulation to President Vladimir Putin of Russia in August on the country’s success in developing a vaccine against Covid-19.