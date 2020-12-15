Authorities Tighten Covid Prevention Measures for Bokeo Province

Authorities have tightened Covid-19 prevention measures in Bokeo province, while Ton Pheung District has remained in lockdown since last week.

According to a notice issued by the Bokeo Provincial Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Bokeo yesterday, temporary lockdown measures have been strengthened across Bokeo province to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The notice states that while the country has managed to control the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with only 41 confirmed cases, residents within Bokeo should remain vigilant and practice the “new normal” lifestyle.

Festivals, marriage ceremonies, and other traditional events that attract large crowds have been prohibited within Bokeo province, according to the notice.

The taskforce, village authorities, hotel operators, and other relevant authorities within Bokeo province must continue to disseminate information regarding the danger of the Covid-19 virus, as well as methods and measures for protection, according to the notice.

Bokeo Province is at risk of Covid-19 after two Chinese nationals infected with Covid-19 entered the district illegally last week.

The situation has worsened in neighboring Myanmar, which has seen a surge in cases over the last three months. The country has recorded over 100,000 cases of the coronavirus, with more than 2,000 deaths.

Lao authorities locked down Ton Pheung District in Bokeo province last week to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after two Chinese nationals infected with the coronavirus entered the district illegally via Myanmar.

Laos now has 41 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 7 cases under treatment at Mittaphab Hospital, with the latest two cases receiving a positive test result for the virus on 7 December.