Authorities Rush to Repair Traffic Lights in Vientiane Capital

Vientiane Capital authorities are to expedite repairs of faulty traffic lights and street lighting across the city.

According to a report by Vientiane Mai, the Vientiane City Office for Management and Services (VCOMS) is cooperating with the Department of Electronic and Telecommunication Engineering, National University of Laos, to work on repairs of faulty traffic lights and street lighting in parts of the nation’s capital.

Head of Vientiane City Office for Management and Services, Mr. Bounchan Keosythamma, says the traffic lights at the Dongnasok junction of Sikhottabong District that had been out of order for a month have now been upgraded and replaced with a solar array.

“We will continue to repair some traffic lights in Nongbone, Saysettha District, as well as near the International Airport and 450 Years Road,” said Mr. Bounchan Keosythamma.

The traffic lights are being upgraded in time for the Eleventh Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, being held in Vientiane this week.

However, the new streetlights along major roads of Vientiane Capital were upgraded as part of a grant from the Chinese government.

Vientiane Authorities admitted last year that traffic lights at some locations in Vientiane Capital had been improperly installed and were not yet fully operational.

The issue of incorrectly installed traffic lights will be resolved when the contractor returns from abroad, Mr. Sivone Subthavy, Deputy Head of the Vientiane Capital Department of Public Works and Transport, told the Vientiane Mai.

He said the contractor is currently experiencing travel difficulties due to the spread of Covid-19.