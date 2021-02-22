Laos to Receive 564,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Under COVAX AMC

Laos has been allocated an initial tranche of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX initiative.

According to a notice posted on the Facebook page of the Office of the Embassy of Canada to Laos, the country is to receive an initial tranche of some 564,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility’s Advance Market Commitment (AMC).

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and others.

The initiative has a mission to expedite early availability of vaccines to lower-income countries such as Laos, and help bring a rapid end to the acute stage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laos began vaccinations for over 600 medical workers, led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, in late January.

Laos received 2,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China, while the Russian government provided a shipment of its “Sputnik V” Covid-19 vaccine.

Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boungkong Sihavong, said the country hopes to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by 2023.