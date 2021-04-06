Six men arrested for theft of railway components

Authorities of Vientiane Capital have arrested six suspects charged with theft of railway construction components along the Laos-China Railway.

According to a report by Lao Phattana Daily, around 1 ton of steel used in the construction of the Lao-China railway has been reported stolen in Nakhuay Tai Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital.

Police have opened an investigation into how the six men, all residents of Nakhuay Tai, had stolen railway construction components, such as rods of steel with a total weight of nearly a ton.

Authorities have warned scrap vendors as well as people nearby to keep a close eye on their customers and to immediately report any rail bolts or steel rods suspected to have been taken from the project.

According to Lao law, those who engage in activities deliberately posing a danger to the safety of aircraft, ships, trains, vehicles, airports, ports, train stations or bus stations are subject to heavy fines and up to twenty years imprisonment.

Four individuals were arrested in the first six months of last year on similar charges after being found to have stolen railway construction components.

Meanwhile, authorities reported that cabling used for lighting along the Vientiane to Vang Vieng expressway had been stolen in December last year, costing the project LAK 45 million.