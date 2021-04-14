Laos Reiterates New Covid Measures, Confirms New Case

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has confirmed one new case of Covid-19 in the country, and also reiterated new measures for the month of April.

The announcement was made at a press conference held in Vientiane Capital today lead by Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh, Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, under the Ministry of Health, and Deputy Director-General Dr. Phonepaseuth Saymongkhoun.

The country’s 53rd case of Covid-19 was a 25-year-old woman of Lao nationality who had been working at a restaurant in Hua Lamphong, Bangkok, Thailand.

The woman returned to Laos via the Vang Tao border crossing in Champasack Province on 8 April. She was tested for Covid-19 and sent to a state quarantine center.

A test result on 13 April revealed a positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phouthone Muongpak reiterated the new Covid measures in place for the month of April, stating that all entertainment venues, including bars, nightclubs, and karaoke venues are ordered closed.

Large gatherings and events during which attendees are unable to maintain social distancing of at least one meter are not permitted, and travel during the Lao New Year period is to be avoided unless absolutely necessary.

Border patrols are to be increased and previously announced Covid-19 prevention measures such as wearing face masks and using hand sanitizer are back in effect.