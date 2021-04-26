China to Provide Laos with New Batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine

The Chinese government has said it will provide another batch of Covid-19 vaccines to Laos.

According to a report by CRI, China will support Laos in its battle against Covid-19 as a second wave sweeps across the country.

On Friday, Chinese Ambassador to Laos, Jiang Zaidong, delivered a speech commemorating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and China, during which he emphasized the importance of providing more Covid-19 vaccines to Laos.

“The Chinese government has praised Laos for acting quickly and decisively to combat the new wave of Covid-19 outbreak,” said Jiang Zaidong.

The Chinese Ambassador to Laos expressed gratitude to the Lao government for providing free Coronavirus vaccinations to Chinese citizens in Laos.

The two parties have decided to postpone the celebration ​of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in Laos.

Laos received a shipment of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine early this month, containing some 800,000 doses, the second of two shipments totalling some 1,102,000 doses.

Laos also received a shipment of 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), which was shipped by air to Wattay International Airport in Vientiane from Pune, India on 20 March.

This batch of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines was the first of the total of 480,000 doses being planned for delivery to Lao PDR via the COVAX initiative this year.

Health authorities in Laos have launched an online registration program for Covid-19 vaccinations, with some 102,310 first-dose vaccinations having been completed so far.

Laos has now undertaken over 100,000 tests, with a total of 323 cases of Covid-19 nationwide. However, no death reported.