April Super-spreader “Tyna” Receives Court Sentence in Laos

The Vientiane Capital People’s Court has sentenced Ms. Monemina “Tyna”, known as Case 59, to three years in prison for her role in the super-spreader event that lead to the second wave of Covid-19 in Laos.

Ms. Monemina (Tyna) was sentenced to three years, seven months, and 15 days in prison and fined LAK 27.5 million, according to a report by Lao National Radio.

Tyna or Case 59, was taken into custody after leaving hospital in early May.

Authorities have also convicted Ms. Phavady Viphakone, another of the three main figures involved in the events leading to Laos’ second wave.

She has been sentenced to five years, one month, and 15 days in prison and been fined LAK 52.5 million.

Ms. Phavady was arrested on 30 April at the Friendship Bridge after her recovery from Covid-19 was complete at a hospital in Nong Khai, Thailand.

A known accomplice, former Police Captain Phouxay Sisavanh, has been sentenced to three years, seven months, and 15 days in prison as well as being issued a fine of LAK 27.5 million.

The Minister of Public Security officially ordered the dismissal of Captain Phouxay Sisavanh in May after his role in abetting the illegal entry of two Thai nationals into Laos.

Authorities have also sentenced boat drivers, Ms. Sonenaly and Mr. Sompasong, for one year, seven months, and 15 days, as well as issuing them with a fine of LAK 25 million.

Mr. Phan Xayalath, another boat driver convicted of assisting illegal entrants, has been sentenced to one year and six months imprisonment and has been fined LAK 25 million.