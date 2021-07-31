Vang Vieng Locks Down Villages Amid Community Spread

Vang Vieng District in Vientiane Province has become the latest locality to lock down villages amid fears of community spread.

According to a notice issued by the Governor of Vientiane Province, the resort town has designated Phonesavanh and Namone Tai villages as red zones.

Residents in the localities where community spread has been found are to be tested for Covid-19 and contact tracing undertaken.

Entertainment venues, bars, pubs, internet cafes, massage parlors, soccer fields, and other locations in or near red zones are to close, according to the notice.

Entry or exit into red zones or at-risk areas will be prohibited without express authorization from the district-level Covid taskforce.

The notice states that hotels, guesthouses, and bungalows operating in at-risk areas must ensure their guests remain vigilant and refrain from traveling around the district unless absolutely necessary, while conferences may not be held at this time.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in Laos has now reached over 6,000 as imported cases surge, pushing state quarantine centers to their limits.

Laos recorded four new cases of community spread today, with lockdowns in place in districts in several provinces around the country, including Sangthong District in Vientiane Capital.