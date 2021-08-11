Covid-19 Cases Reach Over 9,000 in Laos, Attapeu Sees First Case

Laos has confirmed 285 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 9,161 as Attapeu records its first case.

Dr. Sisavath led the briefing by the National Taskforce today, saying that after 2,725 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, some 285 new cases of the coronavirus had been detected.

Seven cases of community spread were confirmed, with one case in Savannakhet, two cases in Champasack, three cases in Bokeo, and one case in Attapeu.

The case in Savannakhet involved a volunteer medical worker who had close contact with migrant workers, while the cases in Champasack were border officials.

In Bokeo, one Lao citizen, one Chinese national, and one Vietnamese national tested positive for Covid-19, while in Attapeu a medical doctor who had returned from Savannakhet and tested positive for the virus.

Of the 278 imported cases, Vientiane Capital saw 30 cases, Vientiane Province saw one case, Khammouane saw 60 cases, Salavanh saw 12 cases, Savannakhet saw 97 cases, while Champasack saw 78 cases.

Dr. Sisavath said there are now 4,100 people undergoing treatment for Covid-19 around the country, while the number of deaths stands at eight.

Some 14,228 people remain in quarantine across 100 state quarantine centers and 48 quarantine hotels.