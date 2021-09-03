Housing Complete for Villagers Displaced by Nam Thuen 1 Hydropower Project

The Nam Theun 1 Hydropower Project has handed over new homes to residents who have been affected by the project.

Lao National Radio reports that houses are being handed over to residents who have been affected by the Nam Theun 1 Hydropower Project.

Some 88 new homes are now ready to house displaced people and families impacted by the hydropower project in Bolikhamxay Province.

The new homes are located Meuang Muan Village, Viengthong District, Bolikhamxay Province.

Construction of the 88 new homes commenced in March last year, and relocation efforts by the project include a new primary school building, paved streets, and other facilities.

The handover ceremony of new houses took place in Meuang Muan yesterday, witnessed by Bolikhamxay Provincial Governor, Mr. Kongkeo Xaysongkham, and relevant officials.

The Nam Theun 1 Hydropower Project is now over 85 percent complete, and has begun water storage used for the production of electricity.

The project is expected to go online in May 2022.

The Nam Thuen 1 Project is located along the Nam Kading river at Phonchaleun Village, Pakkading District, Bolikhamxay Province.

Construction of the project began in June 2016, at a total value of USD 1.335 billion, with a 70 percent loan from a Thai banking group and a 30 percent contribution from stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the construction of housing for victims of the massive floods in Attapeu in 2018 following the collapse of a saddle dam at the Xe Pian-Xenam Noy hydropower project remains incomplete.