More Research Required Before Booster Shots Provided in Laos

Laos is studying and research the effectiveness of booster shots in close cooperation with the World Health Organization, according to a report by the National Taskforce today.



Dr. Phetsouvanh Lattanaxay led the announcement by the National Taskforce, saying that today was a special day for Buddhists in Laos, being the Boun Hor Khao Padapdin, however, believers were unable to visit the temple as per other years.

He thanked residents and believers for ensuring that outbreaks did not occur at temples in villages around the country.

Some 2,479 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 125 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 16,058.

There were 50 community cases, with eight in Savannakhet, 16 in Champasack, two in Salavanh, eight in Bokeo, fifteen in Khammouane, and one in Luang Prabang.

Meanwhile, 75 imported cases were recorded, with 46 in Savannakhet, 15 in Champasack, six in Salavanh, four in Vientiane Capital, and four in Khammouane.

The country now has 5,394 active cases, with 10,648 recovered, 16 deaths, and 16,058 total cases.

Dr. Lattanaxay said that over the past week, the number of infections among frontline workers increased dramatically, directly affecting public health workers and other frontline personnel, whether nurses, police, military or customs officials.

He said that among the cases of community spread, many include those that have not received both doses of vaccine or have not been vaccinated at all, and that the Ministry has observed that many people continue to take Covid-19 precautions lightly, particularly at offices, quarantine centers, hospitals, and other places, causing the spread to continue.

“Residents have expressed an interest in a booster shot, or third vaccination, however at this stage there has been no scientific evidence provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Lao Ministry of Health supporting the use of a booster shot for extra immunity,” said Dr. Lattanaxay.

He said that the Ministry had received reports that some members of the community had attempted to receive a booster shot at vaccination centers, in violation of the government’s current vaccination principles and policies.