Poland Donates 138,600 Doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccines to Laos



Poland has donated some 138,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Laos in order to help the country reach its target of vaccinating 50% of the total population by the end of the year.

A handover ceremony was held on 16 December at the Ministry of Health, where Mr. Vincent Vire, Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation to the Lao PDR handed over the vaccines to Dr. Bounfeng Phommalaysith, Lao Minister of Health.

Dr. Bounfeng thanked the people and government of Poland for the donated vaccines, saying they have come at a time when Laos is administering booster shots which will assist in reducing the number of people infected with Covid-19 as the country prepares for reopening to tourism.

The donation of vaccines from Poland is part of the continuous support provided to Laos by the European Union in the battle against Covid-19.

A message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland reads, “bearing in mind that vaccination is one of the most effective ways of preventing Covid-19, the government of Laos has appealed to the international community for assistance in this regard. Poland responded positively to the plea and donated vaccines to Laos. At the moment, our country’s vaccine stockpile covers the national demand, which allows us to share with other countries in need.”

Diplomatic relations between Poland and Laos were established in 1962.