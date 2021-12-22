Laos Confirms 1,341 New Cases of Covid-19 and Four Deaths

Laos has recorded 1,341 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with four new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,844 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,341 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,340 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

A 68-year-old woman in Mai Village, Luang Namtha District, Luang Namtha Province, passed away yesterday in hospital. She had suffered from kidney disease and hypertension. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 48-year-old farmer in Donesumphun Village, Luang Namtha District, Luang Namtha Province, passed away yesterday in hospital. He had suffered from kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, and gout. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 90-year-old woman in Xangkhou Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday in hospital and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A woman in Keokhoun Village, Vangvieng District, Vientiane Province, passed away on 20 December in hospital. She had suffered from kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, anemia, and edema. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 640 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 74 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 55 cases, Xiengngern District saw eight cases, Phoukhoun District saw seven cases, and Chomphet District saw two cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 201 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 28 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 26 cases.

Oudomxay Province saw 111 cases.

Champasack Province saw 20 cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 15 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 11,833 active cases of Covid-19, with 288 confirmed deaths, and 101,833 total cases.

Meanwhile, 520 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 60.19% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 46.02%.