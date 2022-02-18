Car crashes into police box in Vientiane Capital

Vientiane police have issued a statement after footage of a car that crashed into a police box early Wednesday morning was released on social media.

CCTV footage leaked to social media depicts an unregistered sedan car speeding through an intersection, skidding across the footpath, and slamming into a police box outside the National Convention Hall in Vientiane Capital.

According to a statement from police, the driver was identified as a 28-year-old man from That Luang Tai Village in Saysettha District.

He had been driving too fast and lost control of the vehicle.

An out-of-control car crashes into a police box early Wednesday morning near the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos. pic.twitter.com/IAcpda5jxe — The Laotian Times (@LaotianTimes) February 18, 2022



Both the police box and the driver’s vehicle were badly damaged, while the driver sustained injuries and was taken to Mittaphab Hospital.

Police say an investigation into the incident is continuing, and have urged drivers to strictly follow traffic regulations.

Over 800 people were killed in road accidents across Laos in 2021, with the majority of accidents caused by drunk or reckless driving.

The country saw 5,576 road accidents last year, with 9,910 vehicles damaged, with 8,388 injuries were recorded as a result of road accidents.