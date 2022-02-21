Vang Vieng Experiences Unseasonal Flooding

Residents and visitors in the tourist town of Vang Vieng were taken by surprise as torrential rains across Laos caused unexpected floods.

Cold weather and heavy downpours were experienced across the country as predicted in a forecast issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Thursday.

Following a heavy downpour, the water level of the Nam Song River in Vang Vieng, Vientiane Province, rose quickly on Sunday.

Riverside restaurant owners watched as seating platforms floated away, while a bamboo pedestrian bridge collapsed and was washed downstream.

Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life have been reported.

Elsewhere in Vientiane Province, a road connecting Hin Heup with Muang Feuang was cut off due to the heavy rain.

The cold snap is set to continue today before drying out midweek and then warming up again in time for the hot season next month.