United Nations General Assembly Resolution Demands End to Offensive in Ukraine

The United Nations General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

The resolution was supported by 141 of the assembly’s 193 members, passed in a rare emergency session held by the UN Security Council as Ukraine continued to defend its country against airstrikes and bombings, according to a UN press release.

The resolution deplores Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine” in the first such emergency session held since 1982, according to the UN official website.

Russia, as well as Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, and Syria voted against the resolution.

35 countries, including Laos, abstained and did not vote.

Although the General Assembly resolution is not binding, it carries political weight, with the vote held on Wednesday demonstrating that an overwhelming majority of the world’s countries disagree with actions taken by Russia in Ukraine.

UN Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said the resolution reflected the international community’s grave concerns about the situation in Ukraine.

“I join the Member States in expressing concern about reports of attacks on civilian facilities such as residences, schools and hospitals, and of civilian casualties, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, and children,” he said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who also addressed reporters, stated he was duty-bound to stand by the resolution and be guided by its call.

“The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: End hostilities in Ukraine now. Silence the guns now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy now.”