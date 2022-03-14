108 killed in road accidents across Laos in February

Some 108 people have been killed in road accidents across the country in February 2022.

According to a report by Lao Post, 108 people were killed and 1,071 injured in road accidents across Laos in February.

The Traffic Police Department, under the Ministry of Public Security, says 649 accidents occurred on Lao roads in the month of February, with 1,237 vehicles damaged.

January saw 109 deaths on roads across Laos, although there were more accidents recorded in February than in January.

The major causes of road accidents in Laos include drunk driving, reckless driving, speeding, drivers suddenly changing directions, as well as general violation of traffic regulations.

Despite months of lockdowns and curfews, Laos recorded 5,576 accidents throughout 2021, with 831 people killed and 8,388 injured, 9,910 vehicles damaged, and a total cost to the economy of over LAK 92 billion.