bikelikeaboss Promotes Cycling’s Benefits for Health, Environment

#bikelikeaboss encourages cycling as a healthy option for people and the environment.

The One Health Awareness Campaign–which promotes the understanding of health as dependent on healthy connections between people, animals and the environment–has launched a challenge to promote cycling to work.

Led by the European Union in Laos, the #bikelikeaboss challenge asks workers to share photographs of themselves cycling to work with the hashtag #bikelikeaboss, then challenge their friends and coworkers to do the same.

High-profile participants in the challenge include the European Union’s Ambassador to Laos, Ina Marčiulionytė, whose Facebook post about the challenge reminded her fellow cyclists to always wear a helmet for safety when cycling.

Members of the Australian Embassy in Vientiane also took part in the challenge.

Lao stars and influencers who have taken part in the challenge include Ae Inthavong,Mimi Boudsaba, Kai Over Don and Mr. Keovisouk Darasan.

In addition to cycling’s benefits for health and the environment, biking to work is also a low-cost alternative for commuters struggling to find fuel during the present fuel shortage.